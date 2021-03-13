Live updates: Snowstorm has moved out, but roads remain in rough shape

DENVER – Even though the snow has stopped, this weekend's major winter storm continues to impact Colorado. Several roads and highways remain icy or snow-packed.

Gov. Jared Polis has activated 50 Colorado National Guard soldiers and airman to be prepared to respond to stranded motorists and for search and rescue operations.

MORE: Snow totals | Storm timeline | Forecast | Live News Stream | Live Weather Stream | Weather Page | Traffic Map | Radars

If you’re on your computer or phone, you can view Denver7’s 24/7 weather stream anytime by clicking here or watching in the player below.

Denver7 Weather

We will be updating this live blog throughout the storm with the latest weather, traffic and storm news updates. Refresh the page for the latest updates (All times Mountain):

Tuesday, March 16

11:30 p.m. | Latest forecast

There's currently a Blizzard Warning in effect, but this time it's not for the metro area. Southeastern Colorado is expected to get the brunt of round two. Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson provides the latest forecast in the video below.

More snow, but not much for the metro: Southeast Colorado under Blizzard Warning

8:47 p.m. | I-70 back open after multiple closures

Interstate 70 is back open in both directions at the exit for Beaver Brook following a roughly one hour closure, according to CDOT.

8:39 p.m. | Issues on I-70

Westbound Interstate 70 at Georgetown has reopened following a crash on Vail Pass, but now the full interstate is shut down at the exit for Beaver Brook, according to CDOT.

I-70 westbound was shut down just before 5 p.m. at the Copper Mountain exit because of the crash on Vail Pass. Colorado State Patrol estimated it could take 3-4 hours to clear, however, it reopened around 6:30 p.m., traffic at the time was at a standstill.

Eastbound I-70 was also closed at Vail as of 5 p.m. because of safety concerns, according to COTrip, but had reopened by 6 p.m.

CSP said there were several other crashes reported between Silver Plume and the Eisenhower Tunnel further east as well, as light snow falls across the mountains this evening, with 1-3 inches expected by morning on top of the snow that fell this weekend.

Roads were generally wet, with some areas that were snowpacked, across the mountains as of 5 p.m. The passenger vehicle traction law and commercial vehicle chain law are in effect along I-70 near the tunnels.

Click here for the latest statewide road conditions.

5:52 p.m. | Denver Public Schools back in person Wednesday

Denver Public Schools says it is planning for “a typical in-person day Wednesday” and said DPS schools and buildings would be open.

DPS said the district is working to clear snow and ice from the parking lots and sidewalks first, then moving on to playgrounds and fields.

“Walking in the areas around our schools right now requires special attention to avoid slipping and falling. Watch out for ice, especially slipper streets and walkways,” the district said.

11:47 a.m. | Residential plows in Denver will stop operations at 3 p.m., city's transportation department says

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) says the city's large plows will remain on duty Tuesday and into Wednesday to "address the main streets as needed, widening out travel lanes and turn lanes, working to provide greater access around schools, and addressing the snow predicted to fall in Denver later today.

but the city's residential plows will stop operations at 3 p.m.

10:39 a.m. | CDOT warns of possible highway closures in Southeast Colorado due to white-out conditions Tuesday into Wednesday

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers to prepare for numerous highway closures in southeastern Colorado as a major snowstorm is forecast to hit the area overniight Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing with it blizzard and white-out conditions.

Officials say heavy snow and high wind is expected to impact Interstate 25 from Pueblo south to Raton Pass, areas east and west of Walsenburg and Trinidad, and along the U.S. 287 corridor, including Lamar and Springfield. Travelers making their way over U.S. 160 La Veta Pass also are expected to encounter severe weather and hazardous driving conditions, officials said.

Read our full story here.

10:30 a.m. | I-25 reopened in northern Colorado

Interstate 25 has reopened in both directions at the Wyoming border, according to CDOT. The highway has been shut down since the weekend due to the heavy snowstorm.

9:03 a.m. | Most runways open at DIA

Alex Renteria with DIA said five of DIA's six runways are currently open. The sixth will open when demand calls for it, Renteria said.

6:12 a.m. | RTD back on schedule

RTD has resumed its regular schedule for bus roues and rail lines, including Access-a-Ride and FlexRide. Plan for extra travel times in case of delays due to the snow.

5:50 a.m. | Several crashes on icy roads

Many roads melted out on Monday, but now they're icy. There are several crashes in the Denver metro area right now.

If you have to leaave home this morning, before you head out the door, check our live traffic radar.

Current crashes:

NB 25 at University.

Rollover Hampden & Wadsworth.

Rollover EB 70 near Tower Rd.

Multiple crashes WB I-76 near E470.

Colo highway 66 closed east of I-25.

SB 25 at 8th Ave. pic.twitter.com/GxlYyAWMFx — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) March 16, 2021

3:55 a.m. | I-70 back open at Herman Gulch

Westbound lanes of I-70 closed late Monday night for crews to clear a stuck semi near Herman Gulch. It reopened around 3:53 a.m. Tuesday.

3:30 a.m. | School closures/delays/moves to remote learning today

There are currently 57 school closings and delays for Tuesday. The large districts include:



Denver Public Schools : Remote Today

Adams 12 Five Star Schools: Closed Today

Adams County District 14 : Remote Today

Brighton School Dist. 27-J: Closed Today

Boulder Valley Sch Dist: Closed Today

Douglas Co. School Dist- All Schools: Closed Toda

Elbert School District 200: Delayed 2 hours

Elizabeth School District: Delayed 2 hours

Jeffco Public Schools: Remote Today

Weld RE-8: Closed Today

Westminster Public Schools (10012): Remote Today

Click here to see the full list.

Monday, March 15

11:24 p.m. | I-70 temporary safety closure

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at exit 218, Herman Gulch, while crews remove a stuck semi.

11:23 p.m. | BVSD remains closed Tuesday

All schools in Boulder Valley School District will remain closed with no remote learning Tuesday.

All before and after-school activities, as well as COVID-19 Mobile Testing Sites are also canceled.

Many families and staff members are still facing deep snow on their side streets, which would make it difficult to get to school tomorrow, the district said. Deep snow is also sidewalks and at school bus stops, which could be unsafe for students who walk or ride the bus to school.

Essential Employees are still expected to report at their normal start time.

Food distribution will be rescheduled again, now taking place on Wednesday from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Education Center at 6500 Arapahoe Road in Boulder. Food distribution will take place in Nederland on Wednesday from 2 - 4 p.m. at Nederland Middle-Senior High.

11:17 p.m. | RTD to resume service Tuesday

RTD will resume bus, light rail, commuter rail service, Access-a-Ride paratransit and FlexRide service Tuesday.

There could be detours in place in some areas where roads are not cleared of snow. With additional snow predicted, there also may be delays.

Many sidewalks are not cleared, leaving large amounts of snow near bus stops, so customers should practice extreme caution when boarding and deboarding vehicles.

10:38 p.m. | Multiple spinouts, patrol car hit on I-76

Multiple spinouts have been reported in Commerce City on eastbound I-76 at the upper junction split with US 85, according to CSP.

A patrol car has also reportedly been hit at Colo. 224. No injuries have been reported, CSP said.

CSP is asking drivers in the area to slow down and take extra care to protect crews and first responders.

8:01 p.m. | Westbound I-70 partially closed, traffic rerouted to Loveland Pass

CDOT says westbound I-70 has a safety closure at mile marker 215 near the Eisenhower Tunnel. Traffic is being rerouted at Exit 216 for Loveland Pass.

7:58 p.m. | City of Commerce City facilities to remain closed Tuesday

City of Commerce City facilities will remain closed Tuesday due to the impact of the snowstorm.

This includes the Civic Center and Municipal Court, Municipal Services Center, Bison Ridge Recreation Center, Eagle Pointe Recreation Center and Buffalo Run Golf Course and the Bison Grill.

Around-the-clock snow removal operations continue. Commerce City officials recommend the public remains off the roads while crews continue their work to clear the snow.

7:53 p.m. | Elbert County roads improving, Declaration of Emergency lifted

All major roadways are open and all county roads are open in Elbert County, according to the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management.

Many gravel roads still need cleared, and blades will continue to work on those roads until 10 p.m. Monday evening. The Declaration of Emergency and Accident Alert have both been lifted.

7:51 p.m. | Poudre Valley REA down to less than 500 outages

Poudre Valley REA says they've restored power to a majority of the outages across their territory.

Currently, REA are down to less than 500 total outages. At the highest point, they had over 9,200 outages Sunday.

Ault – the majority are restored

Briggsdale – the majority are restored, and crews are still working on small outages in the area

Eaton & Severance – crews are still in area working

Galeton – the majority are restored, crews are still in the area working — Poudre Valley REA (@PoudreValleyREA) March 16, 2021

6:13 p.m. | Colorado spends the day digging out

After this weekend's massive winter storm, many people on Monday spent a lot time digging out. Many residential streets were snow packed, making it difficult to get out of neighborhoods.

Good Samaritans help drivers after storm

5:11 p.m. | Jeffco Public Schools going remote Tuesday

Jeffco Public Schools says kids in their district will also be learning remotely on Tuesday "due to ongoing road conditions and concerns about bus transportation and snow removal from our building sites."

Students ini PK-5 who attend school in-person or remotely will conduct their learning remotely and they will engage in asynchronous learning and may have a check-in time with their classrooms. Teachers will share their class schedules for the day by the morning, the district said in a letter to parents late Monday afternoon.

Students in grades 6-12 will follow the hybrid rotation that is in place currently, just in an all-remote environment. Both A and B schedule students will be remote with synchronous learning instruction. Current all-remote learners in 6-12 will continue on their usual schedule.

4:15 p.m. | Denver Public Schools will have remote learning Tuesday

Kids across Colorado's largest school district will not have a snow day Tuesday and will instead learn remotely, as the "extreme amount of snowfall during this weekend’s storm and the difficult travel conditions created the past two days" will keep all schools and buildings closed for a second straight day, according to DPS director Tay Anderson.

Denver Public Schools will be in remote learning on March 16th.



Due to the extreme amount of snowfall during this weekend’s storm and the difficult travel conditions created the past two days, we will keep all school and office buildings closed on Tuesday, March 16. — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) March 15, 2021

4:09 p.m. | Westminster Public Schools to go remote on Tuesday

The Westminster Public Schools District is keeping schools closed as families across the metro continue to dig themselves out of more than two feet of snow following Sunday's snowstorm, but classes will still happen remotely, district officials said Tuesday in a tweet.

The snow has stopped but the shoveling continues.

WPS has joined other metro area school districts in deciding to keep schools closed on Tuesday, March 16.

Tuesday will be a remote day for both students and staff.

Individual schools will enact their remote learning plans. — Westminster Public Schools (@WPSNewsNow) March 15, 2021

3:46 p.m. | Adams 12 Five Star Schools is having another snow day on Tuesday

Kids in the Adams 12 Five Star School District will be able to do more sledding on Tuesday! The district announced in a tweet it was closing all schools and administrative offices "due to adverse road and sidewalk conditions."

The district said the closure affected all students - those learning in-person as well as those learning remotely.

On Tuesday, March 16, all schools and administrative offices in Adams 12 Five Star Schools are CLOSED due to adverse road and sidewalk conditions. There will be no school for all students - this includes in-person and remote learners. Learn more at https://t.co/4SqoqCuhRh. pic.twitter.com/NRYsPeYH2N — Five Star Schools (@Adams12) March 15, 2021

3:21 p.m. | Highway 86 back open in Elbert County

Highway 86, which runs through Franktown, Elizabeth and Kiowa, is back open, according to the Elber County Office of Emergency Management.

Interstate 70 and State HWY 86 are both open. Please use caution while traveling. — Elbert County OEM (@ElbertCountyOEM) March 15, 2021

2:56 p.m. | I-70 back open from Denver to Kansas

Colorado State Patrol and CDOT have reopened Interstate 70 from Airpark Road all the way to the Kansas border after it shut down Sunday due to blizzard conditions.

Colorado State Patrol says there are still plows, tow trucks, patchy ice and troopers along the interstate and advised drivers to be careful.

I70 E of Denver is open. Both directions. Their are still plows, Troopers, tow trucks and patchy ice so please be careful and move over! — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) March 15, 2021

Many of the highways in northern Colorado, including I-25, also remain closed at this hour.

Click here for the latest road conditions and closures across the state.

2:42 p.m. | Denver Int’l Airport resumes operations

Denver International Airport has reopened four of its six runways, and airlines have resumed flights into and out of the airport, as of 2:30 p.m. after 27 inches of snow fell in this weekend’s storm.

The airport had shut down all of its runways in the 11 a.m. hour on Sunday because of blizzard conditions. More than 2,000 flights were canceled over the past three days.

Earlier Monday, crews were still working on clearing Peña Boulevard for drivers to get to the airport. Some delays and cancellations are still expected this afternoon and evening, so the airport is advising people to check their flight status.

We’re back baby! 4 runways are open and flights are arriving and departing DEN. Delays and cancellations are still possible while airlines recover their operations. Make sure you confirm your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport ☀️✈️ pic.twitter.com/V56nQekpfd — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 15, 2021

1 p.m. | RTD resumes limited rail service

RTD is resuming some rail services today but still has not restarted bus services as of 1 p.m.

The A Line, G Line and N Line will all be running every 30 minutes, while the B Line will be running once every hour. Light rails will run once an hour except for the R Line, which will not run on Monday because of snow on the tracks.

RTD says many of its bus operators have not been able to get to work because of the heavy snow that fell and poor road conditions. It says that it will “continue to evaluate when it will be feasible to safely restore bus service.”

11:40 a.m. | Denver Police update on rescues overnight through Monday morning

The Denver Police Department provided an update on the number of rescues they had to do overnight as a snowstorm dumped more than two feet of snow in Denver. By Monday morning, police had:

-- Unstuck 60 drivers on the roadways

-- Rescued about 100 people from their cars

-- Unstuck about 50 other drivers at DIA

-- Helped nearly two dozen people experiencing homelessness find shelter.

10:57 a.m. | Aurora Fire Rescue crews continue rescuing stranded drivers Monday morning

Aurora Fire Rescue said Monday they are continuing to rescue stranded drivers after Sunday's snowstorm, which dropped two feet in parts of the city.

March 15 A.M. Update #WinterStormXylia:



AFR crews worked through the night & continue this morning to rescue stranded motorists w/ @AuroraPD.



Two fire stations served as warming locations last night:

* Fire Station No. 15 - 8 ppl and 1 family pet

* Fire Station No. 13 - 5 ppl pic.twitter.com/mCPpbfkDDi — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) March 15, 2021

8:50 a.m. | DIA to reopen at 2 p.m.

The DIA announced that runways will reopen at 2 p.m. today. No flights will arrive or depart before then. The FAA said earlier this morning that it expected the airport to be back in operation around noon.

Additionally, airport officials said that while Pe˜ña Boulevard is currently passable, the roadway is snow-packed and icy. "At this time, travel on Peña Boulevard is still discouraged," officials said.

If you're traveling today, check your flight status before heading to the airport. Airlines have canceled many flights.

8:45 a.m. | I-25 all open

Affter several closures Sunday and Monday, I-25 is back open in both directions.

8:27 a.m. | Denver gets 27.1 inches of snow in weekend storm, making it 4th-largest storm on record

Denver International Airport received 27.1 inches of snow in this weekend’s storm , making it the fourth-largest snowstorm in Denver’s history.

The storm put Denver at a little over 60 inches of snow so far for the season, putting it above the average of 56.5 inches per season and making it the snowiest winter since 2015-16, when 72.8 inches of snow were recorded.

While Denver wasn’t in the top 10 of locations in Colorado that saw the most snow in this weekend’s storm (The Buckhorn Mountain area saw 42 inches!) it was good enough for fourth place in the official record books.

Click here to read the full story.

7:45 a.m. | Denver airport to reopen at noon (this has since changed to 2 p.m.; see above post on DIA reopening)

The FAA said DIA closed flights at 4:33 p.m. Sunday, but is expected to restart operations today at noon. If you're flying today, check your flight status before heading to the airport.

5:40 a.m. | Closures along I-25

A safety closure is in place on I-25 southbound between Wilcox Street and mile marker 159. Lincoln Avenue to Plum Creek is open, but Plum Creek to Monument remains closed.

5:35 a.m. | Denver airport flights canceled this morning

As of 1 a.m., the Denver International Airport saw 27.1 inches of snow. While it has stopped and crews are working to clear runways, all morning flights hae been canceled. All runways remain closed.

At 1 a.m. DEN had received 27.1 inches of snow! Snow has stopped and crews are working hard to clear runways. At this time, all runways remain closed and all morning flights have been cancelled. If you're traveling today, please double check your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/jMWn1nLZlo — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 15, 2021

If you're traveling today, check your flight status before heading to the airport.

5:30 a.m. | Snow totals around the state

The snowstorm arrived in earnest Saturday evening in Colorado and after heavy snow throughout Sunday, the storm has moved out of the state, leaving feet of snow in many areas.

These places saw the most snow, according to the National Weather Service:



3 ESE Buckhorn Mountain - 42 inches 1 W Aspen Springs – 36.3 inches 4 ENE Nederland – 36 inches 5 SSE Glen Haven – 36 inches 4 SSE Pinecliffe – 35.9 inches 3 NNE Aspen Springs – 35.3 inches 3 WNW Pingree Park - 35 inches 4 W Conifer - 35 inches 1 E Trail Ridge - 33 inches 3 WNW Aspen Park – 32.9 inches

See the rest of the list here.

5 a.m. | Power outages updates

Several power outages are still affecting Coloradans.

Xcel Energy is reporting 397 outages that are affecting 21,869 customers, mostly in northern Colorado. A few are in the core metro area. Holly Velasquez Horvath with Xcel Energy said they expect to restore power today since the outages are mostly in one area and the snow is no longer falling.

Poudre Valley REA reported outages impacting 2,906 customers early Monday. By 9:20 a.m., they said that number had dropped to 1,900 customers without power.

Outages in Larimer County have 3,972 customers in the dark.

IREA isn't reporting any outages.

3:30 a.m. | RTD suspends morning service

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has suspended all bus and most rail services for this morning's commute due to the snow and concern for the safety of drivers and passengers. All Access-a-Ride service is suspended as well.

The University of Colorado A Line will run today, starting at 3:15 a.m., between Denver Airport Station and Union Station to help with airport operations.

Sunday, March 14

11:37 p.m. | CDOT provides update on crews

CDOT has been hard at work all weekend handling the deteriorating road conditions. CDOT's Michelle Peulen provides an update on what's happening now and what to expect if you have to drive.

CDOT provides update on how crews are responding to the storm

11:33 p.m. | Snow slowing down, but road conditions remain rough

While the snow is starting to slow down, expect rough road conditions for the morning commute. Several major roads remain closed.

Morning commute will be a tough drive

11:26 p.m. | Latest forecast

Meteorologists Mike Nelson and Stacey Donaldson provide an update as the snowstorm begins to wind down.

Latest forecast shows weather conditions begin to improve

10:33 p.m. | RTD service to resume early Monday morning

RTD says A Line trains will resume service beginning at 3:15 a.m. from Union Station.

Trains will operate between all stations on 30 min intervals until conditions improve. Other bus and rail service is suspended at stations for connections. Check rider alerts for details here.

10:30 p.m. | Part of I-70 reopens

CDOT says westbound I-70 has opened between Exit 259 for Golden and Exit 244 for US 6.

10:26 p.m. | Latest power outages

Here are the latest numbers on customers currently experiencing power outages:

10:20 p.m. | Mako COVID-19 testing sites closed Monday

Due to inclement weather, all Mako COVID-19 community-based testing sites will open at 12 p.m. Monday, including the Fountain, Northern Colorado Springs and Citadel Mall locations.

The Falcon/Peyton testing site will be open as scheduled Tuesday.

For updated status of the testing sites and more information, visit El Paso County Public Health’s website.

10:13 p.m. | Northern Colorado Xcel Energy customers may be without power until Monday

Xcel Energy said Sunday evening their customers across Northern Colorado who have lost power should prepare for the outages to persist through the night because of ongoing blizzard conditions.

More than 450 employees, contractors and mutual assistance partners will continue to work through the night to try to restore service, but given the blizzard conditions and the potential for deteriorating conditions, there is a high likelihood many customers will not be restored until sometime Monday.

As of 9:00 p.m., approximately 29,000 customers are without electricity in Northern Colorado. Many of the outages are due to the heavy, wet snow and blizzard conditions causing damage to powers lines and electric poles.

Emergency weather shelters are available in Morgan and Larimer Counties at the following locations:

Morgan County: Fort Morgan High School – 709 E Riverview Ave., Fort Morgan

Larimer County: Leeper Center – 3800 Wilson Ave., Wellington and Ridgeline Hotel – 101 S. Saint Vrain Ave., Estes Park

Customer who decide to travel to a weather shelter are asked to use caution and be safe, as road conditions are still dangerous.

10 p.m. | Hundreds stuck on I-70 near Watkins, driver says

Hundreds of drivers have been stuck on I-70 at Watkins since 12 p.m. Sunday, according to a driver, Ronna.

Parts of I-70 have started to reopen, including eastbound I-70 from mile marker 205 to Exit 228 for Georgetown and eastbound I-70 at Exit 176 for Vail.

However, the area where Ronna says she is stuck does remain closed on both sides of the interstate from Exit 292 for US 36 to Exit 438 for Rose Avenue.

I-70 EB/WB: Safety closure between Exit 292 - US 36; Airpark Road and Exit 438 - Rose Avenue. Adverse weather. Due to adverse weather conditions. No alternate route. https://t.co/afGpNT6HWo — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 14, 2021

9:29 p.m. | APD continues response to stranded vehicles

The Aurora Police Department (APD) says they are working as quickly and safely as possible to respond to numerous reports of motorists stranded.

The department said the efforts may go well into the late night.

APD reminds drivers who are stuck to turn on their emergency flashers — it makes it easier for first responders to find you. It's best to only run the engine for short periods of time to conserve fuel. It's also important to keep the tailpipe clear and the window cracked to prevent CO2 poisoning.

9:10 p.m. | I-76 Eastbound closure update

Eastbound I-76 remains closed at Bromley Lane and upper 85 junction. According to Colorado State Patrol, multiple vehicles are stuck in the area of Bromley and Lochbuie. They are shifting additional resources into the area to help.

CSP says to stay put, and call 911 only in the case of an emergency.

9:04 p.m. | Monday legislative session canceled

Both the House and Senate will be closed on Monday due to extreme weather. Regular business will resume Tuesday, March 16.

9 p.m.| Stranded Telluride skier rescued

Rescuers were able to safely escort an out-of-bounds skier from the Bear Creek area.

According to the San Miguel Sheriff's Office, the skier "cliffed-out" and was unable to self-extricate.

"These rescuers are literally risking their lives for this completely irresponsible individual in treacherous terrain with avalanche danger in the dark. Hopefully everyone makes it out safely," San Miguel Sheriff Bill Masters said in a Tweet.

After the rescue, the office tweeted that the skier claimed to have been led to the area by a ski instructor.

8:54 p.m. | CSU closed Monday

Colorado State University will be closed Monday due to the weather. They're canceling all remote and in-person classes, activities and operations.

8 p.m. | I-70 traffic released onto Floyd Hill

Just before 5 p.m., Colorado State Patrol reported I-70 traffic has been released onto Floyd Hill, but multiple vehicles became stuck after.

They say only vehicles with true snow tires and/or chains are making it up the hill.

Westbound I-70 and US 40 remain closed from Golden with no ETA of when it will open.

7:52 p.m. | Latest power outages

Here are the latest numbers on customers currently experiencing power outages:

7:40 p.m. | DougCo responding to multiple people stranded in cars

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been responding to people stranded in their cars due to the snowstorm, including a deputy and CDOT plow driver.

The sheriff's office is asking everyone to stay home. If you do find yourself stranded, call their non-emergency line at (303) 660-7500.

We are responding to a bunch of stranded people in their cars throughout the county. Please, please stay home. One of our deputies and a CDOT plow driver even had problems. If you do find yourself stranded please call our non-emergency line at 303-660-7500. #dougcoundersnow pic.twitter.com/Z2BabyQJcI — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 14, 2021

7:26 p.m. | Fourth-largest storm in Denver history

The National Weather Service says 24.1 inches of snow have now been measured in this storm at Denver International Airport, where the official Denver snow records are tallied.

That puts this storm as the fourth-largest in Denver history , topping the 23.8 inches that fell in the Dec. 24, 1982 storm. The airport would need to record more than 30.4 inches to move into third place on the list and top the Nov. 2-4, 1946 storm.

This storm is now the largest in Denver since the Dec. 20-21, 2006 storm, when 20.7 inches of snow were recorded. Click here for the full list of snow totals.

24.1 inches storm total so far — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 15, 2021

7:24 p.m. | CDOT warns hazardous travel conditions will persist through the night

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol are warning drivers that hazardous travel conditions will continue through the night and likely into Monday morning.

Many road closures are currently in place and more closures can be expected into the overnight hours.

CDOT said their crews are concentrating efforts on clearing primary routes first, such as interstates, US highways and state highways. Because of this, drivers should be aware that secondary roadways will be heavily snow packed making for hazardous driving conditions.

7:23 p.m. Crews work to rescue skier in Telluride

Crews are working to rescue a skier who went out of bounds in the Bear Creek area of Telluride Sunday. The male skier "cliffed out" and can not self-extricate.

7:22 p.m. | RTD suspending all rail and bus service

RTD suspended all bus and rail services due to treacherous blizzard conditions and road closures throughout the metro area. Service will resume when conditions improve.

Multiple buses stuck throughout the day and freezing rail equipment have made it difficult to provide service as conditions worsened, RTD said.

7:21 p.m. | WB I-76 closed from Lochbuie to Sterling

The westbound lanes of Interstate 76 are closed from Lochbuie to Sterling. There is no estimated time on when it will reopen.

7:20 p.m. | Douglas County Schools closed Monday

The Douglas County School District announced all schools will be closed Monday due to adverse weather conditions. BASE programs, facility rentals and the Stone Canyon Spring Break Camps scheduled for Monday are canceled.

7:12 p.m. | CONG responding to help with search and rescue operations in Loveland

Colorado National Guard (CONG) is sending their snow response teams to Loveland to assist in search and rescue operations.

CONG's snow response teams have offloaded their Small Unit Support Vehicles after receiving a request from Larimer County to provide support to citizens in the Redstone Canyon area.

7:07 p.m. | Children's Hospital COVID-19 vaccinations canceled Monday

Children's Hospital Colorado automatically canceled vaccine appointments Monday due to the snowstorm. They've been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 17.

6:50 p.m. | Forecast for tonight into Monday

The National Weather Service said a barrier jet developed this afternoon along the Front Range, which caused more heavy snow and winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour.

The Blizzard Warning remains in effect through midnight for the I-25 corridor and Palmer Divide. The NWS says the snow is likely to start tapering off this evening and should decrease west of I-25 by midnight before drying out west to east overnight.

Some light snow could still fall Monday in northern Colorado as the system moves into Nebraska and South Dakota, but most of the area should see snow clearing.

On Tuesday, there is another chance of snow in Denver and mountains, with much less snow in the forecast for that storm.

Sunday evening forecast

5:43 p.m. | State offices in Denver, surrounding suburban counties closed Monday

State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban counties will be closed on Monday due to extreme weather conditions.

State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and essential personnel must report to work at their normal scheduled time. Employees who are working from home will maintain regular work schedules.

Information related to closures and delays related to courts and probation with the Colorado Judicial Branch can be found here. The Colorado General Assembly posts daily schedules here.

Coloradans are strongly encouraged to avoid Sunday night travel unless absolutely necessary.

5:18 p.m. | Officials recommend avoiding travel by car to the airport

Denver International Airport is advising no one travel to the airport by vehicle due to current road conditions.

Peña Boulevard is currently impassable and there’s multiple disabled vehicles along the roadways, according to airport officials. Additionally, all airlines recently announced they are ceasing operations at DIA for the remainder of the day.

If you must travel to the airport, officials recommend using the RTD A-Line, which is currently operating but experiencing some delays.

Airlines have not made a determination on scheduling for Monday and cancellations are expected. Anyone scheduled to fly should check flight information before heading to the airport.

Snow removal crews will work around the clock to clear Peña Boulevard and all six runways once conditions improve.

4:17 p.m. | CU Boulder closed Monday

CU Boulder's campus will be closed on Monday due to this storm. All classes, including remote and online classes, are canceled.

4:11 p.m. | I-76 closure in both directions

Interstate 76 is closed both westbound and eastbound from Lochbuie to Sterling (mile markers 25-125).

4 p.m. | Elbert County declares state of emergency

Elbert County declared a state of emergency at 4 p.m. Sunday due to worsening weather conditions.

The county said abandoned vehicles may be towed so plows can continue clearing roads and work on rescue operations.

3:42 | No injuries after plow flips on side

Authorities say no one was injured after a plow crashed on U.S. 285. The county-operated plow flipped on its side after going off the roadway near Conifer. The plow will be recovered once conditions improve.

CSP

3:35 | Aurora SWAT rescues stranded motorists

Aurora police SWAT members rescued several stranded motorists on city roadways east of E470 from Jewell Avenue north to 64th Avenue. Officers have also rescued motorists in the area of Quincy and Gun Club Road. Cars are being left in the roadway. Police said travel is impassible in the area and are encouraging motorists to stay off the roads.

Police later tweeted that they are responding to high volume of calls from people who are stranded in their vehicles. Police said they will only respond to calls where people are unable to find shelter in their immediate area.

PHOTO: These are the folks that our SWAT Team rescued out on 64th Ave and Piccadilly in northeast Aurora. They are warming up in the back of our BEAR and on their way to shelter. #WinterStormXylia #StayHomeAurora pic.twitter.com/DRPrD7bZ1J — Aurora Police Dept ❄️ (@AuroraPD) March 14, 2021

2:58 p.m. | I-70 closed to Burlington

Adverse weather conditions has forced the closure of Interstate 70 in both directions from Airpark Road to Burlington. There is no estimated time on when it will reopen. CDOT is urging motorists to stay off the roads during the storm.

2:55 p.m. | Littleton Public Schools is canceling classes Monday due to weather

Littleton Public School is having a snow day, district officials announced via Twitter Sunday afternoon.

"After monitoring conditions and consulting with other local agencies, schools are closed on Mon, Mar 15," the tweet reads. All school-sponsored activities have also been canceled or rescheduled.

ALL LPS SCHOOLS CLOSED. ACTIVITIES CANCELLED. After monitoring conditions and consulting with other local agencies, schools are closed on Mon, Mar 15. All school-sponsored activities are also cancelled or rescheduled. https://t.co/rBSR7Z2me1 pic.twitter.com/AAGnU590bB — Littleton Public Schools (@LPSK12) March 14, 2021

2:55 p.m. | Sheridan closed at I-76

Sheridan Boulevard northbound is closed at I-76 for a crash. Avoid the area. It's not clear when it will reopen.

2:22 p.m. | RTD services impacted by storm

Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus and rail services are running with significant delays today due to the poor conditions. Riders are advised to avoid travel unless necessary. If you must take the RTD, allow enough time for the delays. Several bus and train trips are canceled.

Click here for RTD rider alerts.

2:11 p.m. | Multiple road closures across Colorado

The Colorado State Patrol in Golden provided the following update of road closures in their jurisdiction:

-- US 6 at Clear Creek Canyon is closed due to stuck vehicles on the highway

-- CO 119 from US 6 to the Boulder County line is closed

-- Central City Parkway is closed

-- US 40 at Berthoud Pass is closed

"You cannot get from Idaho Springs to Golden right now. Period," CSP - Golden officials said in a tweet.

2:05 p.m. | DIA says runways will stay closed for hours

The Denver International Airport said all runways will stayed closed until 6 p.m. Sunday. Conditions are expected to improve around then. To learn more about how the storm is impacting flights, click here.

2:02 p.m. | Small avalanches reported on Highway 14, west of Rustic

Small avalanches have been reported on Highway 14 west of Rustic, according to the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. Highway 14 is closed from mile marker 61 to mile marker 121, officials say. Residents are advised to use caution.

2:01 p.m. | Jefferson County Public Schools going remote Monday due to wintry weather

Jefferson County Public Schools says they will conduct an all-remote learning day on Monday instead of going on a snow day due to weather and road conditions.

"For students in PK-5 who attend school in-person, students will conduct their learning remotely. Students will engage in asynchronous learning and may have a check-in time with their classrooms. Teachers will share their class schedules for the day by the morning.

"For students in grades 6-12, you will follow the hybrid rotation that is in place currently, just in an all-remote environment. Both A and B schedule students will be remote with synchronous learning instruction. Current all-remote learners in 6-12 will continue on their usual schedule," the district said in a letter to parents Sunday afternoon.

Students who do not have a device or experience another barrier to learning remotely should contact their school using absence reporting procedures, the district wrote.

Childcare programs (SAE) that normally run before and after school are closed and all in-person after-school activities are canceled.

1:47 p.m. | Boulder Valley School District cancels in-person learning, but virtual activities will continue

All Boulder Valley School District buildings will be closed and in-person school activities canceled tomorrow, March 15, due to the winter storm and resulting power outages, district officials said via Twitter.

However, "virtual activities will continue as normal," per the district. Virtual activities mean asynchronous learning activities, and virtual meetings of essential employees.

1:20 p.m. | NWS Boulder: Expect nearly impossible travel through midnight

The National Weather Service in Boulder is advising travelers to "expect nearly impossible travel across the Foothills and I-25 through midnight tonight" as conditions continue to worsen out on state highways and roads.

[1:15 PM 3/14] - Updated impact timing graphic. Expect nearly impossible travel across the Foothills and I-25 through midnight tonight. Conditions gradually improve after. #cowx pic.twitter.com/yizjcEPMim — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 14, 2021

1:07 p.m. | Denver Public Schools cancels classes tomorrow due inclement weather

Kids in Colorado's largest school district are having a snow day on Monday.

Denver Public Schools announced in a tweet all schools and administrative offices would be closed Monday, March 15, due to severe weather. All school-related events and activities are also canceled, the district said.

WEATHER UPDATE: All DPS schools and administrative offices are closed 3/15 due to severe weather. All school-related events and activities are also canceled. We will continue to monitor the weather ➡️ https://t.co/HM60cM9ev1 — Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) March 14, 2021

12:53 p.m. | Red Cross opens several shelters due to severe weather in Colorado

The Red Cross in Colorado says it has opened several shelters and warming centers across the Front Range as blowing snow creates blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon.

-- Fort Morgan High School in Fort Morgan

-- Patriot Learning Center in Peyton

-- Leeper Center in Wellington

-- Ridgeline Hotel in Estes Park.

Check the link in the following tweet for an update list of shelters and warming centers.

As blizzard conditions continue shelters & warming centers are open to allow people a place to go for warmth & comfort. As centers open throughout the afternoon & into the evening, check for the latest info: https://t.co/xFeanB8F2N. **This link will continue to be updated** pic.twitter.com/uOCBGhy7xc — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) March 14, 2021

12:25 p.m. | Highway 125 closed between CO 14 and the Wyoming border

Colorado Highway 125 is closed between Colorado Highway 14 and the Wyoming border, CDOT says. There is no estimated time for its reopening.

12:24 p.m. | Blizzard Warning now in effect until midnight, NWS Boulder says

A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for the I-25 corridor through the Palmer Divide until midnight tonight.

"An additional 2-6 inches of snow, with gusts as high as 45 mph, will create nearly impossible travel conditions," the NWS Boulder said in a tweet.

⚠ UPDATE - 12:20 PM 3/14 ⚠



A Blizzard WARNING is now in effect for the I-25 corridor through the Palmer Divide until midnight tonight. An additional 2-6 inches of snow, with gusts as high as 45 mph, will create nearly impossible travel conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/G6zhdm7jHm — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 14, 2021

12:10 p.m. | Highway 105 shut down in Douglas County due to weather

Highway 105 is "completely shut down through all of Douglas County," the sheriff's office said in a tweet Sunday afternoon. There are no alternate routes advised for this area.

Transportation officials continue to plead with the public to avoid being out on the roads this weekend as the heavy wet snow is causing very slick roadways.

12:03 p.m. | Backup on northbound E-470 due to stuck vehicles

There is a backup on the northbound lanes of E-470 to Pena eastbound on Exit 28A due to vehicles stuck in the snow, E-470 officials said. Alternate routes are advised, but you should expect delays in the area.

11:52 a.m. | I-25 closed from Castle Rock to Monument

I-25 is closed from Castle Rock to Monument, as well as from Interquest in Colorado Springs to Plum Creek. There are no alternate routes advised at the moment, as "the storm is making Hwy 83 to the east & Hwy 105 to the west unsafe," CSP Castle Rock officials say.

ROAD CLOSURE: Founders Parkway is closed in both directions from Crowfoot Valley Pkwy to Crimson Sky due to extreme road conditions. Please stay home unless it’s an emergency. Already this morning, we’ve seen multiple crashes and slide-outs. pic.twitter.com/otKZoNPbnb — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) March 14, 2021

All of Highway 83 is closed from Franktown to the El Paso County border, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says.

11:51 a.m | All runways at DIA closed due to blowing snow, poor visibility

Denver International Airport says all of its runways are currently closed due to blowing snow and poor visibility. A total of 836 flights have been canceled so far Sunday due to wintry conditions.

11:51 a.m. | WB I-70 closed at Morrison due to adverse weather conditions

The westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Morrison due to wintry conditions on the highway, the CSP in Golden says. All traffic is being routed off at exit 259.

11:49 a.m. | I-70 closed in both directions at Floyd Hill

I-70 closed both directions at Floyd Hill (mm 244 - 248) due to a crash, the JeffCo. Sheriff's Office says. Detour is Highway 40 & US 6.

11:35 a.m. | I-70 closed eastbound from US 6 to Clear Creek Canyon

Eastbound I-70 is closed at US 6 to Clear Creek Canyon, and Eastbound Floyd Hill is covered with vehicles unable to make it up the hill, the CSP in Golden says. All vehicles being diverted to use US 6 through the canyon or up US 40.

10:50 a.m. | Snow totals for March 13-14, 2021 Colorado snowstorm

The snowstorm arrived in earnest overnight in Colorado, which woke up to several inches of snow across the metro area, more than a foot in northern Colorado and more than two feet in areas of the foothills.

Snow is expected to continue through the day, with more than 8 inches forecast Sunday from Denver into the foothills and north, according to the National Weather Service, so these totals are bound to go up and will be updated. You can find more snow totals from CoCoRaHS here.

Click here for a full list of snow totals from the March 13-14, 2021, storm reported to the National Weather Service as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

10:03 p.m. | I-70 reopens from Limon to Burlington

Interstate 70 is back open in both directions between Limon and Burlington, though the CSP says road conditions are still poor in those areas.

The CSP urges everyone to avoid traveling if you absolutely don't have to be out on the roads today.

10:01 a.m. | US 34 in Rocky Mountain closed due to weather

US Highway 34 at the Grand Lake entrance into Rocky Mountain National Park is closed "due to the worsening winter conditions on the west side" of the national park, a spokesperson said Sunday morning.

Longs Peak Trailhead Parking area, Moraine Park Campground, Beaver Meadows Visitor Center and Fall River Visitor Center remain closed this weekend.

9:57 a.m. | 836 flights canceled at DIA due to sever weather

Denver International Airport says 836 flights have been canceled and 57 others have been delayed as snow continues to fall across the Front Range. So far, the aiport has reported 11.1 inches of fresh snow.

Full story here.

9 a.m. | Colorado reporting significant power outages Sunday morning

Colorado is reporting significant power outages Sunday morning, with more than 30,000 customers affected across the state as the snow ramps up. Xcel Energy is reporting 34,082 outages as of 10 a.m. Sunday, and the Poudre Valley REA, which serves Larimer, Weld and Boulder counties, is reporting a combined 4,300 customers affected. The LETA is reporting 7,964 outages Sunday morning.

Read the latest here.

7:54 a.m. | Nearly 700 flights canceled at DIA Sunday morning

A total of 672 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport as of 7:55 a.m. Sunday, according to FlightAware. Seventeen others are delayed.

7:43 a.m. | US 6 closed at Loveland Pass, no estimated time for the reopening of the highway

US 6 is closed at Loveland Pass as snow continues to ramp up Sunday morning. CDOT says there is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

7:35 a.m. | Avalanche warning in effect for the Front Range

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says an Avalanche Warning is in effect for the Front Range due to intense snowfall that "will cause large and destructive avalanches.

7:10 a.m. | Highway 86, Highway 24 closed Sunday morning

Colorado highway 86 is closed from Elizabeth to Limon, and Highway 24 is closed from Colorado Springs to Limon, according to the Elbert County Sheriff's Office, due to adverse weather conditions.

6:53 a.m. | Xcel Energy reports nearly 5,000 customers affected by power outages

Xcel Energy says 4,889 customers are currently being affected by power outages.

The Poudre Valley REA, which serves Larimer, Weld and Boulder counties, says approximately 1,300 customers are without power this morning as the snow piles up on trees and lines.

6:52 a.m. | Denver snow plow operations continue Sunday

The city and county of Denver says its snow plows remain on the streets Sunday morning. Large plows are targeting main streets while small plows continue to sweep residential areas.

You can track the snow plows by clicking here.

6:47 a.m. | US 85 closed from Nunn to the Wyoming border

US 85 is closed from Nunn to the Wyoming border due to bad weather, CDOT says. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

6 a.m. | I-70 reopens from Silverthorne to Golden, remains closed from Limon to Burlington

After a near five-hour closure, the CSP in Golden says I-70 is back open from Silverthorne to Golden, but adverse weather conditions are keeping the highway closed in the Eastern Plains from Limon to Burlington.

More here.

Saturday, March 13

10:30 p.m. | Saturday night forecast update

Heavy snow was expected to move into the Denver metro area again late Saturday night and through Sunday. Denver7 meteorologists Mike Nelson and Stacey Donaldson have the latest forecast update:

Saturday night weather update: What to expect through Sunday

9:25 p.m. | I-70 shut down in eastern Colorado

Another round of heavy snow has shut down Interstate 70 from Limon to Burlington in eastern Colorado, according to the Colorado State Patrol, which described the storm as blizzard conditions.

"Do not expect to get past Limon," CSP Limon tweeted. "We do not know when it will reopen."

8:50 p.m. | Heavy snow returning to Denver area after 10 p.m.

The Denver area saw a lull in snow after about 7 p.m., but heavy snow was expected to return to the metro after 10 p.m. and continue overnight and into Sunday. And unlike most of the snow earlier Saturday, the late-night batch will likely accumulate on surfaces.

First batch of moderate to heavy snow was moving out of northern portion of I-25 Corridor. Another round should move into the area after 10 pm. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QhLhaQOsXb — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 14, 2021

8:40 p.m. | Denver deploys street plows

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has deployed a fleet of plows to begin working to clear city streets. Plow drivers will remain on duty through the night and into Sunday, when the heaviest of snow is expected.

Denver has deployed its big plows to the main streets & residential plows to the side streets. Our drivers will remain on duty overnight into tomorrow. As we head into the overnight hours, challenging travel conditions are anticipated. Slick spots are possible, use caution #cowx pic.twitter.com/LoZJKPFwS6 — Denver Dept of Transportation & Infrastructure (@DenverDOTI) March 14, 2021

8:05 p.m. | U.S. 287 also closed north to Wyoming

U.S. 287 is now closed down from Ted's Place north to the Wyoming state line in both directions. I-25 is closed between Wellington and Wyoming in both directions as well.

🚨UPDATED ROAD CLOSURES🚨Both I25 and US287 are now closed from Wellington (I25) and Ted’s Place (US287) to the state line. Alternate routes or overnight lodging is advised. Stay safe everyone. S77 — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) March 14, 2021

Click here for the latest Colorado road conditions. Click here for the latest Wyoming conditions.

7:46 p.m. | Talking snowstorm with Mike Nelson and Stacey Donaldson

Denver7 Meteorologists Mike Nelson and Stacey Donaldson walked through the snowstorm thus far and how it is tracking as we head into Saturday night, with the heaviest snow expected to fall overnight.

Mike Nelson and Stacey Donaldson discuss latest storm track as of 7 p.m. Saturday

7:42 p.m. | I-25 closed north to Wyoming

Colorado State Patrol and CDOT have closed down I-25 in both directions at Wellington north to the Wyoming border because of snow and poor conditions. I-80 in Wyoming is closed from Cheyenne to Rock Springs and many other Wyoming highways are shut down because of heavy snow.

Click here for the latest Colorado road conditions. Click here for the latest Wyoming conditions.

7:14 p.m. | I-70 shut down from Morrison to Silverthorne as roads worsen on Colorado's Front Range

Interstate 70 was shut down in both directions from the Denver metro area to Silverthorne on Saturday evening, as road conditions worsened with accumulating snow.

The highway was closed from C-470, near Morrison, to Silverthorne. All traffic was being diverted to C-470 due to the closure.

Road conditions were worsening across the metro area, in particular on the west side in Jefferson County and into the foothills. Heavy snow was falling and was expected to fall through the night.

Click here for metro road conditions and click here for road conditions statewide.

Click here to read the full story.

7 p.m. | Road conditions begin to worsen

Road were beginning to worsen across the metro area heading into the evening hours Saturday, as snow continued and colder temperatures led to more accumulation. Here's a look at the roads near Interstate 25 and U.S. 34. Roads were starting to get slick, icy and snowy.

Traffic conditions worsening very quickly. I-25 near US 34 (near Cracker Barrel). Very slick, icy and snowing steady. @DenverChannel #cowx. pic.twitter.com/jIsrKvNbhK — Brad Bogott (@bbogott) March 14, 2021

6:30 p.m. | More snow accumulating in the metro

Snow was beginning to accumulate on the western side of the metro area, from Lakewood up to Golden. Here's what Denver7's Adi Guajardo was seeing on the roads:

Snow is quickly accumulating on Highway 6 towards Golden.



You can’t see the paint on the highway making it difficult to know if you’re in a lane.@DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/0hiVmIygAV — Adi Guajardo (@AdiGTV) March 14, 2021

Driving conditions down Wadsworth Blvd in Lakewood.@DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/lS7mTKUUWp — Adi Guajardo (@AdiGTV) March 14, 2021

5:37 p.m. | Latest forecast

Watch the latest forecast with Stacy Donaldson.

Saturday evening forecast

5:32 p.m. | NE Colorado to get brunt of storm

The northeast foothills along the Front Range will see the biggest impact of a powerful winter storm moving through Colorado. Denver7's Lance Hernandez is in Boulder and filed this live report:

Snowstorm hits the Front Range foothills

Snow near the Wyoming border was picking up around 5 p.m. Denver7's Sloan Dickey was live:

Conditions in northeast Colorado as storm bears down

5:31 p.m. | Clear Creek Canyon closed after multiple crashes

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted there are reports of multiple crashes in Clear Creek Canyon. They closed the highway shortly after to recover vehicles. There is no word on injuries at this time.

5:27 p.m. | Commercial vehicle chain law in effect

A commercial vehicle chain law is in effect on eastbound I-70 between mile marker 205 and mile maker 213. The Colorado State Patrol tweeted about several semis without chains stuck trying to make it eastbound up Floyd Hill.

Crashes are stacking up. Reports of multiple crashes in Clear Creek Canyon on US between Golden and Colo 119.



Also hearing about several semis without chains stuck trying to make it eastbound up Floyd Hill (mp 244 -246).



DE pic.twitter.com/PmnIiFQUW0 — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 14, 2021

4:15 p.m. | Xcel outages reported in Denver

An Xcel Energy power outage is affecting roughly 2,900 customers in Denver’s Capitol Hill area, with a 6 p.m. estimated restoration time.

There is another outage in the Western Hills area of northwest Denver affecting around 400 people, with no estimated restoration time.

Click here for more details.

4 p.m. | Latest from NWS in Boulder

The National Weather Service said in its 3 p.m. update that the light snow that Colorado has seen so far on Saturday is still on track to get heavier along the Front Range later tonight. Winter storm warnings remain in effect.

“The snowfall totals still look reasonable, but with the slower timing, the heavy snow potential has shifted more tonight into Sunday.”

The National Weather Service said the heaviest snowfall is likely to occur between 11 p.m. Saturday night and 11 a.m. Sunday. The storm will likely start to wind down Sunday night.

Here’s the latest from Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

Saturday afternoon storm update

3:30 p.m. | Heaviest snow still on its way

Here's the latest satellite images from the National Weather Service, which show the heaviest snow is still on its way tonight.

Satellite update - 2:35 pm MST: The center of the low pressure system is currently just south of the four corners region. It is projected to push northeast into Sunday increasing easterly flow and snow later tonight into Sunday. Heavier snow will return. Stay prepared. #cowx pic.twitter.com/8aSxIRDgii — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 13, 2021

2:20 p.m. | Latest from Denver Int’l Airport

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, around 750 flights had been canceled at Denver International Airport – including most for the remainder of the day, with heavy snow expected to continue. There are already 1,200 flights canceled for Sunday.

A look at arrivals and departures @DENAirport - I’m seeing lots of canceled flights on here. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/2Mhj21ZZPn — Veronica Acosta (@VeronicacostaTV) March 13, 2021

2:14 p.m. | Latest radar images from NWS

The National Weather Service said that drier air is moving in, as expected, that will make the snow decrease slightly for the next couple hours before it gains intensity later this afternoon and continues through the night, when the heaviest snow is expected to fall.

Radar update: 1:42 am MST. Drier air is moving in that will decrease snowfall slightly across the Urban Corridor. However, more intense snow will return by late afternoon/early evening and continue into Sunday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Up6zvV14NP — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 13, 2021

2:12 p.m. | Boulder on accident alert

The city of Boulder went on accident alert shortly after 1:30 p.m. because of a heavy number of calls and the snowstorm.

1:46 p.m. | I-70 traction and chain laws in effect

The passenger vehicle traction law is in effect from Golden (mile marker 259) to Silverthorne (mile marker 205) in both directions as snow continues to fall.

Passenger vehicles must have four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive with tire treads of at least 3/16 of an inch, chains or alternate traction devices, or snow tires. Drivers could face a $500 fine if the law is violated.

The passenger vehicle traction law is now in effect from Golden to Silverthorne in both directions as the snow picks up. @PattrikPerez has the latest from Georgetown. Updates: https://t.co/jw858bz79U



Live streaming weather updates here: https://t.co/7BaGNtN0iK #cowx pic.twitter.com/2NlZFHcbNl — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) March 13, 2021

Commercial motor vehicles are required to have chains on four drive wheels from Golden to El Rancho.

Find more statewide road conditions here.

1:05 p.m. | Multiple crashes on I-25

The Colorado State Patrol responded to multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Lone Tree. Injuries were reported. Traffic delays are expected in the area.

CDOT

12:40 p.m. | Several jurisdictions on accident alert

Several jurisdictions, including Denver, Aurora, and Douglas County, are on accident alert. This status means accidents with no injuries, drugs or alcohol involved should be handled between the parties and reported to authorities the next day.

11:40 a.m. | Gov. Polis activates National Guard for winter storm

Earlier this week, Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency due to the severe winter weather conditions expected in Colorado and authorized employment of the Colorado National Guard to provide search, rescue, and shelter assistance during the upcoming storm. The Guard is authorized from 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12 to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 15.

11:35 a.m. | Snowstorm moves into the Denver metro area

Snow has started to fall in the Denver metro area. The storm is likely to dump 12-24 inches in the metro area before clearing out Monday morning.

Here is what to expect | Watch 24/7 live weather updates

9:50 a.m. | Latest on snow timing — it's coming!

Much of the metro area started Saturday with some drizzle overnight, but the snow is still on its way. A few showers and storms have developed in southeastern Colorado, and the NWS says the low pressure system is further south than models indicated on Friday.

The snow is expected to start late Saturday morning and bring “very heavy precipitation rates,” according to the NWS. Ground temperatures could cause some early melting, but the ground temperatures are expected to cool as snow continues to fall, especially at lower elevations.

On Saturday night, the storm will see its strongest upslope flow and snow ratios are expected to increase, meaning heavier snow will likely fall.

NWS Boulder Forecast snow totals for the March 12-14, 2021 storm in Colorado from the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The NWS said Saturday morning they were keeping their snow total forecasts mostly unchanged from Friday, meaning 12-24 inches in the metro area, with higher totals in the foothills and mountains, with lower totals east of Denver.

“Impacts will remain the same with very difficult to nearly impossible travel conditions today and tonight in the Winter Storm Warning areas,” the NWS said.

Click here to read the full story.

9:40 p.m. | CDOT prepares for snowstorm

The Colorado Department of Transportation already has about 128 plows out on the streets around the Denver metro area as the agency prepares for the snow to start falling. Tamara Rollison talked to Denver7 this morning about what other preparations are in place. Watch the update in the player below:

CDOT prepares for snowstorm

Friday, March 12

7:10 p.m. | Ski resorts expecting to be busy, urging skiers to head up before the snow falls

Skiers in Vail are looking forward to fresh powder from the oncoming snowstorm. The resorts are excited, too, but they're reminding skiers to head up early to make sure they get to the mountains safely.

Ski resorts expecting to be busy, urging skiers to travel before snowstorm

7:09 p.m. | Drivers hit the road and headed towards the high country ahead of snowstorm

With snow on the way, drivers started heading up to the mountains early so they could enjoy a weekend away.

Drivers head toward the high country in advance of snow

7:01 p.m. | Xcel Energy, first responders prepare for winter storm

Heavy snowfall can make it more difficult for first responders, like firefighters, to access fire hydrants. Snow can also cause issues when it piles up on your gas meters, which is why crews preparing for the winter storm are encouraging Coloradans to help by clearing the way.

Xcel Energy prepping for power outages; they say you should too

5:55 p.m. | Westbound I-70 update

The westbound lanes of I-70 were all back open by 4:30 p.m. at Dumont after this morning's semi-truck crash and fuel spill, and traffic had eased by 5 p.m.

But Colorado State Patrol was also catching people driving on the unfinished I-70 westbound express lane, which is not yet finished and should not be used.

Westbound I-70 From Floyd Hill to Empire Junction **



Multiple reports of travelers using the westbound Express Lane.



IMPORTANT NOTE: The westbound Express Lane is not open. It's not even finished yet ! 🚧🚧🚧🚧



Be the tortoise, not the hare 🐢🥇 and you'll get there.



S1 pic.twitter.com/eoansZjXyS — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) March 13, 2021

4:30 p.m. | Latest NWS forecast

We’ve updated our snow forecast and timeline story to include the latest from the Denver7 meteorologists and National Weather Service meteorologists.

The NWS’s updated forecast discussion, which was issued at 3:50 p.m., says they are sticking with their forecasts from earlier in the day, with 14-24 inches forecast for the I-25 urban corridor, with heavier amounts toward Boulder and Golden. The foothills should still expect 2 to 4 feet, with highest totals in Larimer County, though there is still some uncertainty.

The NWS forecasters said there is still variability in how much water will be contained in the snow that falls and still some question about exactly where the storm sets up and whether or not a dry slot will develop, which could dampen snowfall totals.

But in the end, the NWS said northeastern Colorado is still on track for a major winter storm.

“Whatever the case, almost all of northeast and north central Colorado should be prepared for a major winter storm. Travel may become impossible due to the depth of accumulating snow across the foothills and I-25 Corridor. Scattered power outages will be possible as well,” the NWS said.

4:15 p.m. | Mike Nelson’s latest forecast discussion

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson talked about the latest modeling and forecasts as of 4 p.m. in a discussion with Denver7’s Jason Gruenauer. Watch the full discussion in the player embedded below.

Mike Nelson discusses weekend snowstorm latest forecast as of Friday at 4 p.m.

3:25 p.m. | RMNP closing roads, trails ahead of storm

Rocky Mountain National Park, which is expecting more than 2 feet of snow in the storm, is already closing roads on the east side of the park to allow snowplows and emergency responders easy access if necessary.

Wild Basin Road and the Longs Peak Trailhead parking area will close at 4 p.m. U.S. 36 will close at 6 p.m. at the beaver Meadows Entrance, as will U.S. 34 at the Fall River Entrance.

Morain Park Campground is already shut down, and the Beaver Meadows and Fall River visitor’s centers will also be closed this weekend.

The west side of the park is expected to remain open as of 3:30 p.m. Friday because less snow is expected there, the park said.

3:20 p.m. | Cities, counties prepping for storm

Cities and counties across northeastern Colorado are laying out their plans in preparation for this weekend’s storm.

In Greeley, the city says that plows will be on a priority system to first get to the key roads that connect hospitals, police and fire stations before moving into residential areas. The city has also closed the community testing site on the UNC campus Saturday and Sunday.

In Estes Park, where 3+ feet could fall this weekend, crews are ready to plow roads, but are asking residents not to park on narrow streets to be sure plows and emergency crews can get through. The town is also asking people not to shovel their sidewalks and driveways into roadways --- as well as asking people not to travel if it is not necessary.

In Denver, Mayor Michael Hancock urged Denverites to stay inside and avoid driving as much as possible.

"We’ll be ready to address whatever comes with this storm," he said.

Denver's Office of Emergency Management, Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) and Department of Housing Stability have already started preparations to help Denver's residents.

DOTI Executive Director Eulois Cleckley said snowplow crews have been on the streets since midnight in case a band of snow came through Friday. He said 70 plows will address main streets and 36 4x4 pickups will work on the smaller, residential roads this weekend.

Cleckley said the trucks do not plow the street down to the pavement, so drivers should still exercise caution in their streets as the packed snow and icy may still be hazardous.

Drivers should expect poor driving conditions through at least late Sunday, and possibly into Monday morning. This means the snowplows will stay on the roads for several days.

The Denver Zoo says it is likely to close for the weekend if the forecast is accurate and that animals have dry and warm places to stay as necessary. The Denver Botanic Gardens will let the snowfall in preparation for the spring bloom, which needs the extra water. The Denver Art Museum will be closed this weekend.

In Littleton, crews are ready with several plows and other heavy equipment, which will be working 12-hour shifts beginning at midnight.

Poudre Fire Authority says it has search and rescue staff on call through the weekend, and firefighters are prepared to work extra hours to respond to fires, power outages and emergency calls.

3 p.m. | Children’s Hospital Colorado reschedules vaccine clinics

While Denver Health, UCHealth, Centura Health and others had already rescheduled their vaccine clinics for this weekend, Children’s Hospital Colorado announced it will be doing so as well.

Children’s has canceled vaccine appointments for Saturday and Sunday, but have automatically rescheduled people’s appointments, a spokesperson said. People with questions or concerns are asked to call 720-777-8889.

1:15 p.m. | Colorado snow forecast: Here's what to expect — and when — for this weekend's storm in Denver area

Ready or not, snow is on the way.

And the various forecasts and models and projections are in agreement that we're likely in for a steady, multi-day storm.

Starting late Saturday morning, we're expecting heavy snow to begin falling across Colorado's Front Range, including Denver, and into southern Wyoming. The storm is likely to dump snow through the weekend before clearing out of the area on Monday morning.

But if you know Colorado weather, you know nothing is certain. We could see some changes to the timing of the storm and how much snow falls where.

So let's walk through, generally, what you can expect — and when — as we head into the weekend, according to our Denver7 forecast and the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Click here to read the full forecast story.

12:03 p.m. | Long backups on WB I-70 from Denver to mountains after semi-truck crash, hazmat spill

People hoping to get up into the mountains from Denver on I-70 Friday morning ahead of the snowstorm should expect to sit in traffic for some time after a semi-truck spilled fuel across the road near Dumont.

By 11 a.m., one lane of westbound I-70 had been reopened at Dumont, but it was taking drivers at least two hours to get from Denver to the Eisenhower Tunnel, and the traffic backup was not expected to get much better before the early afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said alternate routes, including U.S. 285, have long backups as well as people try to beat the storm.

Click here to read the full story.

