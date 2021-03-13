Heavy snow now heading for Colorado

DENVER — Snow will continue through tomorrow for the Front Range and the mountains. Heavy snow will pick up this evening for the Front Range.

We are still anticipating feet of snow along the Front Range, with the heaviest snow in the foothills and northern Front Range mountains.

Accumulations will still be impressive near Denver, but likely around 10 to 18 inches by Sunday night.

This strong storm system is now swirling near southwest Colorado and bringing snow to parts of Arizona, Utah and Colorado's western slope. This is a very slow-moving storm. Expect heavy snow to pick up on Sunday..road conditions will deteriorate. Closures have already been reported I-70 EB and WB- as well as I-25 to Cheyenne.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from early Saturday until Monday morning for all of the Denver metro area, the plains and the mountains. Expect heavy snow, low visibility, and dangerous driving conditions this weekend. Many roads will likely become impassable.

The heaviest snow should fall Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon and gradually taper off to flurries Sunday night.

It appears that Denver could see 18-24 inches of snow. The foothills and mountains east of the Continental Divide may receive 24-48 inches of snow. A few mountain locations will end up with around 60 inches of snow! The eastern plains will have a mix of rain and snow, but should get at least an inch of welcome moisture (melted total).

This storm will bring a lot of moisture into Colorado, producing one of the heaviest snowfalls in the Denver area in several years. Stay with Denver7 as we continue to monitor the development of this storm system. We will fine-tune this forecast throughout the week!

