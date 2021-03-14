I-70 reopens from Silverthorne to Golden and from Limon to Burlington

DENVER – After a near five-hour closure, Interstate 70 reopened in both directions from Silverthorne to Golden, the town’s CSP division announced late Saturday night. Another closure on I-70 from Limon to Burlington also expired, but CSP urged drivers to avoid traveling as conditions are expected to worsen Sunday.

The highway was closed from C-470, near Morrison, to Silverthorne shortly after 7 p.m. All traffic was being diverted to C-470 due to the closure. The highway was later shut down from Limon to Burlington, in eastern Colorado, due to blizzard conditions, but reopened by about 10 a.m. Sunday.

I70 Limon to Burlington is back open. Visibility and road conditions are still poor in areas. Stay home if you don’t need to be out on the roads today. pic.twitter.com/PKVBc20p0P — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) March 14, 2021

Road conditions were worsening across the metro area, in particular on the west side in Jefferson County and into the foothills. Heavy snow was falling and was expected to fall through the night.

While not much snow had accumulated earlier Saturday, colder temperatures after sunset led to more and more snow sticking on roadways.

I-70 was just one of several major closures across the Front Range.

U.S. 6 was shut down through Clear Creek Canyon and Interstate 25 was closed between Wellington and the Wyoming border. In Wyoming, Interstate 80 was shut down from Cheyenne to Rock Springs.

I-25 NB/SB: Safety closure between Exit 278 - CO 1 and the Wyoming Border. Highway is closed both directions between Wellington and the Wyoming border due to adverse conditions. https://t.co/iLTrrqefqK — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 14, 2021

While there was a lull in snow across much of the metro area on Saturday night, heavy snow was expected to return to the area after 10 p.m.