Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-70 reopens from Silverthorne to Golden and from Limon to Burlington

CSP urges people not to travel today as conditions will worsen
items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
jeffco-sheriff-road-closure.png
Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 12:31:24-04

DENVER – After a near five-hour closure, Interstate 70 reopened in both directions from Silverthorne to Golden, the town’s CSP division announced late Saturday night. Another closure on I-70 from Limon to Burlington also expired, but CSP urged drivers to avoid traveling as conditions are expected to worsen Sunday.

The highway was closed from C-470, near Morrison, to Silverthorne shortly after 7 p.m. All traffic was being diverted to C-470 due to the closure. The highway was later shut down from Limon to Burlington, in eastern Colorado, due to blizzard conditions, but reopened by about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Road conditions were worsening across the metro area, in particular on the west side in Jefferson County and into the foothills. Heavy snow was falling and was expected to fall through the night.

While not much snow had accumulated earlier Saturday, colder temperatures after sunset led to more and more snow sticking on roadways.

I-70 was just one of several major closures across the Front Range.

U.S. 6 was shut down through Clear Creek Canyon and Interstate 25 was closed between Wellington and the Wyoming border. In Wyoming, Interstate 80 was shut down from Cheyenne to Rock Springs.

While there was a lull in snow across much of the metro area on Saturday night, heavy snow was expected to return to the area after 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV