Snow totals for March 13-14, 2021 Colorado snowstorm

DENVER – The snowstorm arrived in earnest Saturday evening in Colorado and after heavy snow throughout Sunday, the storm has moved out of the state, leaving feet of snow in many areas.

The National Weather Service said Monday morning that 27.1 inches of snow have now been measured in this storm at Denver International Airport, where the official Denver snow records are tallied.

That puts this storm as the fourth-largest in Denver history, topping the 23.8 inches that fell in the Dec. 24, 1982 storm. The airport would need to record more than 30.4 inches to move into third place on the list and top the Nov. 2-4, 1946 storm.

This storm is now the largest in Denver since the Dec. 20-21, 2006 storm, when 20.7 inches of snow were recorded.

Here are the snow totals from the March 13-14, 2021, storm reported to the National Weather Service as of 7 p.m. Sunday:

3 ESE Buckhorn Mountain - 42 inches

1 W Aspen Springs – 36.3 inches

4 ENE Nederland – 36 inches

5 SSE Glen Haven – 36 inches

4 SSE Pinecliffe – 35.9 inches

3 NNE Aspen Springs – 35.3 inches

3 WNW Pingree Park - 35 inches

4 W Conifer - 35 inches

1 E Trail Ridge - 33 inches

3 WNW Aspen Park – 32.9 inches

1 N Aspen Springs – 31 inches

1 NNW Genesee – 30.5 inches

4.6 NE Ward - 28.6 inches

3 W Jamestown - 28.6 inches

3 ENE Buckhorn Mountain – 28.5 inches

2 SE Horsetooth Mountain – 28.5 inches

3 WNW Arvada – 28.5 inches

1 SSW Crescent Village – 28 inches

1 NNW Cameron Pass - 28 inches

Denver International Airport – 27.1 inches

3.1 WSW Conifer – 27 inches

1 ENE Arvada - 26.5 inches

2 ENE Parker – 26.5 inches

7 E Virginia Dale – 26 inches

Loveland - 26 inches

Avada - 26 inches

3 E Cherry Creek Reservoir - 26 inches

2 SSW Rocky Flats – 25.5 inches

4 WSW Wallstreet – 25 inches

4 NNW Mishawaka – 25 inches

2 NNW Erie – 24.5 inches

2 N Golden - 24.5 inches

5 E Boulder - 24.4 inches

1 NE Arvada – 24 inches

1 NNW Federal Heights - 24 inches

3 E Broomfield - 24 inches

3 S Fort Collins - 24 inches

2 NNW Golden - 24 inches

2 W Loveland – 24 inches

1 ESE Frederick - 23.8 inches

1 SSE St. Mary’s Glacier – 23.7 inches

1 WSW Lafayette - 23.6 inches

1 SW Evergreen - 23.5 inches

4 W Arvada – 23.5 inches

1 W Firestone – 23.3 inches

1 NEE Brighton - 23.2 inches

3 SSE Aurora – 23.1 inches

Woodland Park – 23 inches

2 NW Fort Collins - 23 inches

1 NE Echo Lake - 23 inches

1 SSE Bergen Peak - 23 inches

2 N Louisville - 22.9 inches

5 WSW Berthoud - 22.8 inches

15 N Elizabeth - 22.5 inches

1 NNE Estes Park – 22.3 inches

2 NNW Roxborough Park – 22.3 inches

2 N Aspen Park – 22 inches

Palmer Lake - 22 inches

2 W Conifer - 22 inches

3 NNE Foxfield - 22 inches

2 ESE Allenspark – 22 inches

3 SW Arapahoe Park - 22 inches

8 NE Four Corners – 22 inches

2 NW Loveland - 21.5 inches

3 S Barr Lake - 21.2 inches

3 NW Black Forest - 21.2 inches

4 SE Glen Haven – 21 inches

2 E Broomfield – 21 inches

Berthoud – 21 inches

1 W Mead - 21 inches

Georgetown – 20.2 inches

1 ENE Brighton – 20.1 inches

2 E Ken Caryl - 20 inches

1 WNW Ponderosa Park – 20 inches

3 WSW Wooodland Park - 20 inches

2 E Ken Caryl - 20 inches

3 SE Brainard Lake - 20 inches

3 N Bailey – 20 inches

1 NNE Evergreen – 19.7 inches

2 NW Loveland – 19.5 inches

Sheridan - 19.5 inches

1 ESE Nederland – 19.5 inches

3 E Monument - 19.5 inches

1 W Bailey – 19.3 inches

2 ENE Estes Park – 19 inches

1 ENE Ken Caryl – 19 inches

4 E Denver - 19 inches

2 NNE Monument – 19 inches

Wellington – 18.8 inches

2 SSE Blue Valley – 18.8 inches

3 NNW Erie - 18.5 inches

3 SSW Boulder – 18.1 inches

2 SSE Laporte – 18 inches

2 WNW Loveland – 18 inches

4 S Black Forest - 18 inches

1 ENE Monument - 18 inches

3 NE Longmont – 18 inches

1 WNW Northglenn – 19 inches

4 N Evergreen – 18 inches

1 W Woodland Park – 18 inches

11 W Rustic – 17.8 inches

2 N Lone Tree - 17.5 inches

2 W Timnath – 17.4 inches

2 E Denver - 17.4 inches

1 ESE Edgewater - 17.2 inches

Broomfield – 17 inches

1 SSW Fort Collins – 17 inches

Cascade - 17 inches

2 W Erie – 16.5 inches

4 ESE Denver – 16.5 inches

1 ENE Westminster - 16.3 inches

3 SW Windsor – 16 inches

1 WSW Ken Caryl - 16 inches

Mead – 16 inches

Louisville – 16 inches

2 S Erie – 16 inches

Denver – 16 inches

2 N Black Forest – 16 inches

1 NW Niwot – 16 inches

2 NNE Lakewood – 16 inches

1 SE Frederick – 15.8 inches

3 SW Highlands Ranch – 15.6 inches

2 SW Greenwood Village - 15.4 inches

3 SSW Castle Pines – 15.3 inches

3 NE Kelim – 15 inches

1 SW Kittredge – 15 inches

1 SE Littleton - 15 inches

3 SSE Mt. Zirkkel - 15 inches

1 E Greeley - 15 inches

2 W Denver – 15 inches

4 NNE Cherry Hills Village – 15 inches

5 SSW Divide – 15 inches

1 W Rosita – 14.6 inches

3 NNE Englewood - 14.5 inches

E Centennial - 14.4 inches

4 N Florissant – 14.1 inches

5 SSE Air Force Academy - 13.6 inches

2 NNW Marshall – 13.5 inches

2 E Sunshine – 13 inches

4 NNE Falcon – 12 inches

Calhan - 12 inches

Peyton - 12 inches

6 S Air Force Academy - 12 inches

3 N Cherry Creek Reservoir - 11.6 inches

4 S Air Force Academy – 11.5 inches

2 WSW Louisville – 11.2 inches

Ouray – 10.8 inches

5 SSW Black Forest - 10 inches

1 SSE Beulah – 9.3 inches

2 N Englewood – 9 inches

5 S Black Forest – 9 inches

4 S Bennett – 8.9 inches

2 SSE Breckenridge - 8.7 inches

Fraser - 7 inches

1 NNW Pueblo – 5.7 inches

2 WNW Blende – 4 inches

8 NNW Pinon – 3 inches

1 N Avondale – 2.5 inches

2 NE Leadville - 1.4 inches

2 SW Montrose – 1.1 inches

