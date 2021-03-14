More than 20,000 remain without power in Colorado as snowstorm moves out

UPDATE | Monday, 5 a.m. — Several power outages are still affecting Coloradans.

Xcel Energy is reporting 397 outages that are affecting 21,869 customers, mostly in northern Colorado. A few are in the core metro area. Holly Velasquez Horvath with Xcel Energy said they expect to restore power today since the outages are mostly in one area and the snow is no longer falling.

Poudre Valley REA reported outages impacting 2,906 customers early Monday. By 9:20 a.m., they said that number had dropped to 1,900 customers without power.

Outages in Larimer County (combination of Black Hills Energy, High West Energy, Poudre Valley REA and Xcel Energy) have 3,972 customers in the dark.

IREA isn't reporting any outages.

...

DENVER — A winter storm that hit Colorado has knocked out power to thousands in the Denver area and the Front Range.

More than 32,000 people were without power Sunday — a number which fluctuated throughout the day.

Xcel Energy reported 460 outage orders affecting 32,523 customers Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., Hollie Velasquez Horvath, an Xcel spokesperson, told Denver7 they recently had damage to a transmission line, causing a major outage in Denver.

The largest outage area is in northern Colorado, at one point had more than 30,000 Xcel customers affected, which is now down 27,717. The Poudre Valley REA, which serves Larimer, Weld and Boulder counties, says approximately 2,900 customers are without power.

Additional outages in the area are mostly from transmission lines, affecting members in Black Hollow, Boomerang, Carter Lake, Waverly, and Wellington. The company says they are working to re-route power to get power back on.

Xcel says crews are out working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. However, by Sunday evening, Xcel said Northern Colorado customers should be prepared for outages to continue tonight because of ongoing conditions.

More than 450 employees, contractors and mutual assistance partners will continue to work through the night to try to restore service, but given the blizzard conditions and the potential for deteriorating conditions, there is a high likelihood many customers will not be restored until sometime Monday.

Emergency weather shelters are available in Morgan and Larimer Counties at the following locations:

Morgan County: Fort Morgan High School – 709 E Riverview Ave., Fort Morgan

Larimer County: Leeper Center – 3800 Wilson Ave., Wellington and Ridgeline Hotel – 101 S. Saint Vrain Ave., Estes Park

By 9:30 p.m., there were still 27,717 Xcel customers without power; 5,491 LETA customers without power, 2,900 Poudre Valley REA customers without power and no IREA customers without power, according to their respective sites.