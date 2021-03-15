Denver gets 27.1 inches of snow in weekend storm, making it 4th-largest storm on record

Denver International Airport received 27.1 inches of snow in this weekend’s storm, making it the fourth-largest snowstorm in Denver’s history.

Three more inches of snow fell after sunset on Sunday to put the airport – where the official weather records are now recorded – over the 27-inch mark after it received a little over 24 inches by 6:30 p.m.

The storm put Denver at a little over 60 inches of snow so far for the season, putting it above the average of 56.5 inches per season and making it the snowiest winter since 2015-16, when 72.8 inches of snow were recorded.

Official weather records started being kept at Denver International Airport in 1995 and were kept at the Stapleton Airport before then.

While Denver wasn’t in the top 10 of locations in Colorado that saw the most snow in this weekend’s storm (The Buckhorn Mountain area saw 42 inches!) it was good enough for fourth place in the official record books.

See other top snowstorms below:

45.7 inches — Dec. 1-5, 1913

31.8 inches — March 17-19, 2003

30.4 inches — Nov. 2-4, 1946

27.1 inches — March 13-14,2021

23.8 inches — Dec. 24, 1982

23 inches — April 23, 1885

22.7 inches — Oct. 20-23, 1906

21.9 inches — Oct. 24-25, 1997

21.5 inches — Nov. 26-27, 1983

20.7 inches — Dec. 20-21, 2006

19.3 inches — Jan. 29-31, 1883

19 inches — April 24-25, 1935

18.7 inches — March 5-6, 1983

18.5 inches — March 20-22, 1944

18.2 inches — April 17-19, 1920

18 inches — April 19-20, 1907

18 inches — March 31-April 1, 1891

17.7 inches — Nov. 19-21,1979

17.3 inches — April 2, 1957

16.9 inches — March 20-21, 1952

16.8 inches — April 20-22, 1933

16.5 inches — Sept. 26-28, 1936

16 inches — Oct. 3-5, 1969

15.9 inches — Feb. 2-4, 2012

