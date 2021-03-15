Denver gets 27.1 inches of snow in weekend storm, making it 4th-largest storm on record

Denver International Airport received 27.1 inches of snow in this weekend’s storm, making it the fourth-largest snowstorm in Denver’s history.
Three more inches of snow fell after sunset on Sunday to put the airport – where the official weather records are now recorded – over the 27-inch mark after it received a little over 24 inches by 6:30 p.m.
The storm put Denver at a little over 60 inches of snow so far for the season, putting it above the average of 56.5 inches per season and making it the snowiest winter since 2015-16, when 72.8 inches of snow were recorded.
Official weather records started being kept at Denver International Airport in 1995 and were kept at the Stapleton Airport before then.
While Denver wasn’t in the top 10 of locations in Colorado that saw the most snow in this weekend’s storm (The Buckhorn Mountain area saw 42 inches!) it was good enough for fourth place in the official record books.
See other top snowstorms below:
45.7 inches — Dec. 1-5, 1913
31.8 inches — March 17-19, 2003
30.4 inches — Nov. 2-4, 1946
27.1 inches — March 13-14,2021
23.8 inches — Dec. 24, 1982
23 inches — April 23, 1885
22.7 inches — Oct. 20-23, 1906
21.9 inches — Oct. 24-25, 1997
21.5 inches — Nov. 26-27, 1983
20.7 inches — Dec. 20-21, 2006
19.3 inches — Jan. 29-31, 1883
19 inches — April 24-25, 1935
18.7 inches — March 5-6, 1983
18.5 inches — March 20-22, 1944
18.2 inches — April 17-19, 1920
18 inches — April 19-20, 1907
18 inches — March 31-April 1, 1891
17.7 inches — Nov. 19-21,1979
17.3 inches — April 2, 1957
16.9 inches — March 20-21, 1952
16.8 inches — April 20-22, 1933
16.5 inches — Sept. 26-28, 1936
16 inches — Oct. 3-5, 1969
15.9 inches — Feb. 2-4, 2012