Erie man pleads guilty to demonstrating in US Capitol on Jan. 6

DENVER – An Erie man pleaded guilty this week to a federal count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building after he entered the U.S. Capitol and stayed on restricted grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

Logan Grover agreed on Tuesday to plead guilty to the lone count after he was originally charged in May with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct and violent entry to Capitol grounds.

Grover’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He faces up to six months in prison, up to five years of probation to follow, and a fine of up to $5,000, according to his plea agreement.

Additionally, as part of the deal, he agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement regarding the events on and surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and to pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol in order to help pay for the $2.7 million in damage caused by rioters that day.

Grover flew to Washington D.C on Jan. 4, 2021, to attend former President Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6. On Jan. 5, according to the statement of offense Grover agreed to sign as part of his plea agreement, he posted several messages to Facebook about is expectations for the next day.

“If you accept the reality that the election was stolen, than [sic] you cannot accept Biden as the new president - & neither can I… which is why I flew to DC yesterday,” he wrote in one post. “I fought for this nation. Brothers & Sisters lost limbs & life for this nation. I won’t sit idle while the nation is stolen in some insane, slow motion, treasonous insurrection.”

In another post that day, he wrote: “I have no interest in violence. Sadly, I recognize that violence is highly likely. I’m not certain what’s going to happen tomorrow. I am certain I need to be here.”

The Denver Post reported Grover served in the Army Reserve for almost 10 years, from 2001 to 2011, and deployed to Iraq in 2004.

Also on Jan. 5, Grover took a photo of himself in front of one of the signs on Capitol grounds that said the area was closed. He went to Trump’s rally the next day, then back to his hotel, before he went over to the area in front of the Capitol that had been breached by others around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6.

While outside the Capitol, he took pictures of himself and others, and around 3:15 p.m., he entered the Capitol Rotunda east door, where police officers were trying to keep people from coming inside. He and others were able to push past the officers, according to the court documents.

He was in the Rotunda with others until about 3:21 p.m., when officers forced them away, and left the Capitol building just after 3:30 p.m., though he would remain in the restricted Capitol grounds until shortly after 5 p.m., according to the document.

Grover is one of 15 Coloradans charged in connections with the Jan. 6 riot, and several others either traveled there from Colorado or were arrested in Colorado to face federal charges:

In addition, Rodney Milstreed of Maryland was arrested in Colorado in May 2022, and Lisa Ann Homer of Arizona was arrested in November 2021 in Colorado Springs.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., who lives in North Carolina, said he traveled from Colorado to Washington with an assault rifle for Jan. 6. He was charged in federal court in January 2021 with threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and was sentenced to 28 months in prison in December 2021.