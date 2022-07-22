Erie man pleads guilty to demonstrating in US Capitol on Jan. 6

DENVER – An Erie man pleaded guilty this week to a federal count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building after he entered the U.S. Capitol and stayed on restricted grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.
Logan Grover agreed on Tuesday to plead guilty to the lone count after he was originally charged in May with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct and violent entry to Capitol grounds.
Grover’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He faces up to six months in prison, up to five years of probation to follow, and a fine of up to $5,000, according to his plea agreement.
Additionally, as part of the deal, he agreed to be interviewed by law enforcement regarding the events on and surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and to pay $500 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol in order to help pay for the $2.7 million in damage caused by rioters that day.
Grover flew to Washington D.C on Jan. 4, 2021, to attend former President Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6. On Jan. 5, according to the statement of offense Grover agreed to sign as part of his plea agreement, he posted several messages to Facebook about is expectations for the next day.
“If you accept the reality that the election was stolen, than [sic] you cannot accept Biden as the new president - & neither can I… which is why I flew to DC yesterday,” he wrote in one post. “I fought for this nation. Brothers & Sisters lost limbs & life for this nation. I won’t sit idle while the nation is stolen in some insane, slow motion, treasonous insurrection.”
In another post that day, he wrote: “I have no interest in violence. Sadly, I recognize that violence is highly likely. I’m not certain what’s going to happen tomorrow. I am certain I need to be here.”
The Denver Post reported Grover served in the Army Reserve for almost 10 years, from 2001 to 2011, and deployed to Iraq in 2004.
Also on Jan. 5, Grover took a photo of himself in front of one of the signs on Capitol grounds that said the area was closed. He went to Trump’s rally the next day, then back to his hotel, before he went over to the area in front of the Capitol that had been breached by others around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6.
While outside the Capitol, he took pictures of himself and others, and around 3:15 p.m., he entered the Capitol Rotunda east door, where police officers were trying to keep people from coming inside. He and others were able to push past the officers, according to the court documents.
He was in the Rotunda with others until about 3:21 p.m., when officers forced them away, and left the Capitol building just after 3:30 p.m., though he would remain in the restricted Capitol grounds until shortly after 5 p.m., according to the document.
Grover is one of 15 Coloradans charged in connections with the Jan. 6 riot, and several others either traveled there from Colorado or were arrested in Colorado to face federal charges:
- Jacob Clark of Trinidad was arrested in April 2021 on multiple charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. He demanded police officers to stand down during the attack.
- Glen Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol in August 2021. He was sentenced in November to 90 days of house arrest along with 14 days in a community correctional facility. He called himself an idiot.
- Tyler Earl Ethridge of Colorado Springs was arrested in July 2022 in Denver and faces six federal charges for his participation in the riot. He is a pastor who graduated from Charis Bible College in Woodland Park.
- Robert Gieswein of Woodland Park was arrested and faced multiple charges in January 2021 in connection to the Jan. 6 riot, including assault on an officer "with a spray canister, temporary barrier, and baseball bat," according to his arrest affidavit. He remains in custody.
- Logan Grover of Erie was charged in April 2021 with disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and demonstrating in a capitol building. He has pleaded not guilty. He served in the Army Reserve for nearly 10 years and was deployed to Iraq, according to The Denver Post.
- Thomas Patrick Hamner of Peyton was arrested and charged in November 2021. Videos allegedly showed him fighting with Capitol and Metropolitan Police.
- Lisa Ann Homer of Colorado Springs was arrested in November 2021 in Colorado Springs. She faces charges of illegally entering the capitol, disorderly and disruptive conduct on capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
- Jennifer Horvath of Colorado Springs was arrested and charged in May 2022 on multiple federal charges. She was located after FBI agents linked her to her boyfriend Glen Wes Lee Croy (listed above), who was also arrested, charged and sentenced for his involvement.
- Klete Keller, an Olympian from Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding after storming the U.S. Capitol in September 2021. He faces 21 to 27 months in prison.
- Avery Carter MacCracken of San Miguel County was charged in December 2021 with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 riot. He was arrested in Norwood on six federal charges. He was captured on videos and in photos fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers.
- Patrick Montgomery of Douglas County was charged in January 2021 with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. According to an affidavit for his arrest, federal investigators were tipped off by someone who saw Montgomery in photos from inside the Capitol posted to Facebook.
- Daniel Michael Morrissey was charged in federal court in November 2021 for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. He faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
- Hunter Palm of Colorado Springs was arrested in May 2021 after he allegedly entered U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6. He was identified to federal investigators by a family member.
- Jeffrey Sabol of Jefferson County is accused of dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten by an American flag outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A federal judge denied him bail in April 2021. After the attack, prosecutors said he tried to fly to Switzerland.
- Timothy Williams of Trinidad was charged in June 2021 with multiple federal crimes. FBI agents found Williams on videos of the rioters inside the Capitol that day.
In addition, Rodney Milstreed of Maryland was arrested in Colorado in May 2022, and Lisa Ann Homer of Arizona was arrested in November 2021 in Colorado Springs.
Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., who lives in North Carolina, said he traveled from Colorado to Washington with an assault rifle for Jan. 6. He was charged in federal court in January 2021 with threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and was sentenced to 28 months in prison in December 2021.