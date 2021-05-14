Man suspected of entering Pelosi’s office during U.S. Capitol riot arrested in Denver

DENVER — A man who allegedly entered U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office illegally during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Wednesday in Denver by the FBI, court records show.

Hunter Palm was identified to federal investigators by a family member, according to court records. Court documents don’t state where Palm lives, but paperwork related to his bond show he is required to report to a probation office in Colorado Springs and is restricted from leaving the state of Colorado while on bond.

In a Feb. 6 interview with federal investigators, Palm admitted to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 and gave his phone and a flash drive of videos from that day to agents, according to his arrest affidavit. He also gave investigators the clothes he wore that day, including a flag with the words “TRUMP” and “Keep America Great.”

Palm told investigators he was pushed into the Capitol, but surveillance video from the Capitol shows him walking in freely, the affidavit states.

Continue reading this story from our partners at The Denver Post