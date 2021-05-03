Latest Coloradan charged in U.S. Capitol riot is an Army Reserve veteran who served in Iraq

DENVER — The latest Coloradan accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol served in the Army Reserve for nearly 10 years and was deployed to Iraq, the U.S. Army confirmed Monday.

Logan Grover, 43, of Erie, was arrested Wednesday and charged with participating in the Capitol riot after FBI investigators used photos, videos and a Facebook post to place him at the scene.

He is charged with four federal crimes, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building, violent entry to Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Grover served in the Army Reserve as a general engineer from 2001 to 2011, public affairs specialist Matthew Leonard said in an email Monday. Grover was deployed to Iraq for one year starting in February 2004, and left the Army Reserve at the rank of captain.

Leonard declined to say how Grover was discharged, citing privacy concerns.

