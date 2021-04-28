“I am certain I need to be here”: Another Colorado resident charged in Capitol riot

DENVER — Another Colorado resident is being charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Logan Grover was charged Monday with disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and demonstrating in a capitol building.

The Erie, Colorado resident left to Washington D.C. on Jan. 4 and returned to his Erie home on Jan. 7, according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court Monday.

An anonymous tip to the FBI on Jan. 21 led authorities to a Facebook post allegedly written by Grover in which he wrote: “If you accept the reality that the election was stolen, then you cannot accept Biden as the new president… & neither can I… which is why I flew to DC yesterday.”

The Facebook post continues: “I have no interest in violence. Sadly, I recognize that violence is highly likely. I’m not certain what’s going to happen tomorrow. I am certain I need to be here.”

Following the Facebook tip, the FBI received additional tips, directing them to videos posted to other social media sites, including Parler.

Multiple videos appear to show Grover outside of the doors of the Capitol and videos from police body worn cameras allegedly show him inside the Capitol Building with other rioters, according to the court documents.

FBI agents contacted Grover at his Erie home Feb. 16, but he didn't want to talk to the FBI at the time, the complaint states.

Grover is one of several Colorado residents charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Jacob Clark, of Trinidad, was arrested Thursday and released on a $10,000 bond.

