Colorado man accused of telling Capitol officers to "Stand down!" is arrested in Jan. 6 riot

DENVER — Another Colorado man has been arrested in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Jacob Clark, of Trinidad, was arrested Thursday and released on a $10,000 bond.

Clark faces charges of knowingly entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice/Congress.

Surveillance video from the Capitol and a person who knows Clark linked him to being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, when supporters of former President Donald Trump rioted and tried to overturn the election results, according to a federal complaint filed on March 5.

Surveillance video showed Clark joining a group of rioters and trying to gain access through a door inside the Capitol building, the complaint said. The footage also showed when Clark "squares up with a Capitol Police officer wearing plain clothes a three other officers retreat from the group," according to the complaint.

An officer reported that Clark used "intimidating language," the complaint said. At one point, Clark could be seen putting his hands on an officer and saying, "Next time we're coming with [unintelligible]," the complaint said.

When the officer said they were just doing their jobs, Clark responded, "So were the Nazis!" and he told the officers to "Stand down!"

Investigators also tracked Clark's cell phone location, which showed that his Gmail accounts were active at the Capitol building location on Jan. 6.