Colorado man charged, accused of fighting with police at Jan. 6 riot

DENVER – A Colorado Springs man arrested Tuesday is the latest Coloradan to be charged in federal court with actions related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Patrick Hamner was arrested Tuesday, according to court documents, and charged with federal counts of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance in the U.S. District Court of Colorado in Denver on Tuesday afternoon. The warrant for his arrest was issued by a magistrate judge on Nov. 1 and unsealed Tuesday after his arrest.

According to the court documents, Hamner was wearing a sweater that said “Guns Don’t Kill People, Clintons Do” while he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He was captured on video multiple times as the rioters worked to breach barricades police had put up around the Capitol before many stormed inside, according to investigators.

Those videos show the man alleged to be Hamner fighting with Capitol and Metropolitan Police and working with others to push a large metal “TRUMP” sign into the line of officers trying to keep the barricade on the Capitol’s West Plaza in place, according to the documents.

Investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation first linked Hamner as being the man seen in the videos through a Telegram account whose profile picture showed a man wearing the same sweater standing next to a cut-out of Donald Trump.

According to the court documents, that account was linked to a phone number tied to both Hamner’s wife and a tiling business Hamner runs in Colorado Springs.

Additionally, a person who “has had personal contact with Hamner” confirmed to investigators that he was the man seen in the videos and in an online business review Hamner left for a restaurant, according to court records.

The FBI task force officer wrote in the court documents that the actions seen on the videos warranted charging Hamner with the four separate counts.

Hamner is the second Colorado man arrested this month in connection with the Jan. 6 riots. Daniel Morrissey was charged with illegally entering the Capitol that day on Nov. 4. At least nine others have also been charged.

Klete Keller and Glen Wes Lee Croy from Colorado Springs have both pleaded guilty in their cases.

Croy was sentenced Nov. 5 to 90 days of home detention and 14 days in a community correctional facility for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol.

House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday for 10 more Trump administration officials a day after issuing six others as they probe the actions surrounding the Capitol insurrection and how Trump-connected officials might have been involved.