Another Colorado man facing charges for entering US Capitol on Jan. 6

DENVER — Another man from Colorado is facing charges for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Daniel Morrissey was charged in federal court Thursday. He’s facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to an arrest affidavit, a confidential witness, referred to as CW-1, who previously worked with Morrissey called the FBI tip line on Jan. 18 after another friend of Morrissey, referred to as CW-2, showed CW-1 photos that appear to be Morrissey in the crowd of people inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

CW-2 told agents Morrisey and CW-2 exchanged texts on Jan. 6. During the exchange, Morrissey sent a selfie that appears to show him inside the Capitol. He also told CW-2 “s--- got crazy” and “I nave (sic) it all on video,” according to the affidavit.

Morrissey later texted CW-2 with a video that appears to show him inside of the Capitol in the rotunda area wearing the same hat and sunglasses as he had in the selfie as a crowd loudly chants U-S-A, the affidavit says.

Investigators were able to confirm Morrissey was the owner of an AT&T account for the phone number used to text CW-2. They also reviewed additional footage that showed Morrissey in the Capitol Building, according to the affidavit.

When contacted by ABC, Morrissey's attorney, Anthony Solis, said they did not yet have a comment nor any information on a planned plea. He is expected to appear in federal court next week, according to the attorney.

Morrissey is one of several Coloradans accused of being in the Capitol on Jan. 6. In September, five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller and Glen Wes Lee Croy from Colorado Springs have both pleaded guilty in their cases.

