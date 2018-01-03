Funeral services for Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish set for Friday in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – The funeral services for Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, who was shot and killed early on New Year’s Eve in an ambush-style attack, are set for Friday morning.
The funeral will be held at Cherry Hills Christian Church Friday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. Family, friends and community members gathered at Mission Hills Church in Littleton Monday to remember the young deputy, husband and father of two.
Parrish was one of five law enforcement officers who were shot by 37-year-old Matthew Riehl at a Douglas County apartment during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Three other Douglas County deputies were injured, as was a Castle Rock police officer.
Parrish had been with the sheriff’s office for seven months after leaving the Castle Rock Police Department.
"It means so much to hear your stories and to hear about Zach because that's what I'm clinging on to right now," Parrish’s wife, Gracie Parrish, said at Monday’s vigil. "So I want to hear about him and I want to soak it in."
Cherry Hills Community Church is located at 3900 Grace Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. The sheriff’s office said further details about the service would be forthcoming. Fundraisers for Parrish are also ongoing.