All but 1 Douglas County officer released from hospital after shooting

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said all but one deputy wounded in an ambush-style shooting had been released from the hospital

Matthew Riehl, 37, was shot to death Sunday after shooting at five deputies, killing 29-year-old Zackari Parrish.

Deputies Mike Doyle, 28; Taylor Davis, 30; Jeffery Pelle, 32; and Castle Rock officer Tom O’Donnell, 41, were injured in the early New Year's Eve shooting inside a Douglas County apartment.

Paramedics transported the officers to area hospitals where all but Deputy Pelle have been treated and released.

Pelle, the son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, remains in the intensive care unit at Littleton Adventist in fair condition, hospital officials say.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday that Deputy Pelle was in "good spirits" as he recovers from surgery.

Sheriff Pelle (Boulder SO), Deputy Pelle (Douglas SO), and family, earlier this afternoon. #CopperCanyonOIS pic.twitter.com/24ltoj6YpP — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 31, 2017

The sheriff's office said those who wish to help the department can donate at this site: http://www.dcsheriff.net/fallen-officer-fund/