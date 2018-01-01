Douglas County shooting suspect was Iraq War veteran

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The man police say gunned down Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was an Army veteran, serving in Iraq in 2009.

A spokesperson with the National Guard confirmed to Denver7 that Matthew Riehl, 37, entered into the United States Army Reserves in 2003 and served in the Wyoming National Guard starting in 2006. The spokesperson said Riehl was deployed to Iraq in 2009 and was honorably discharged in 2012.

Denver7 Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski was first to confirm the gunman's name hours after the Sunday morning shooting that also left four other deputies and two civilians with non-life threatening injuries.

Aside from his history in the armed services, more details about the suspected shooter have begun to emerge, including a telling YouTube video.

In a clip posted on the video-sharing website a few weeks ago, Riehl accuses a Douglas County deputy of being a pimp as he holds up a business card belonging to the deputy.

"The pimp will then ambush you from behind the door," Riehl is heard saying in the video, which has since been removed from the site.

As the rant continues, Riehl attacks Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, who he says he is running against as a Libertarian candidate.

“You know who's going to flub big time in the next election? Spurlock. He's a clown,” Riehl said.

Riehl's YouTube account also includes several uploads of police traffic stops, calling a Lone Tree officer a “dirty cop.”