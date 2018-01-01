Disturbing details about Matthew Riehl are emerging

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — More details are emerging about the man who reportedly opened fire on five Douglas County officers in a ambush-style attack New Year's Eve.

Matthew Riehl, 37, was shot to death Sunday after shooting at the deputies, killing one.

It was revealed Monday that he was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

The Nov. 6 email from Assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they say Riehl or his vehicle near campus. The email included a photo of Riehl and his car.

UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday that the school in Laramie, Wyoming, was investigating social media posts in which Riehl mentioned the College of Law and some of its employees. The posts did not contain any direct threats.

Baldwin says security on campus was increased for several days.

Riehl graduated from the College of Law in 2010.

Riehl was Iraq War veteran

A spokesperson with the National Guard confirmed to Denver7 that Riehl entered into the United States Army Reserves in 2003 and served in the Wyoming National Guard starting in 2006. The spokesperson said Riehl was deployed to Iraq in 2009 and was honorably discharged in 2012.

Aside from his military history, he was also active on YouTube, posting several telling videos.

In a clip posted on the video-sharing website a few weeks ago, Riehl calls for the firing of Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and rails against him in highly personal terms.

He is also seen holding up a deputy's business card and accusing the deputy of being a pimp

"The pimp will then ambush you from behind the door," Riehl is heard saying in the video, which has since been removed from the site.