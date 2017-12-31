Douglas County Sheriff's Office: Multiple deputies down in shots fired call in Highlands Ranch

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they have "multiple deputies down" at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex.

The deputies were responding to a shots fired call early Sunday morning at an apartment complex at 3403 East County Line Road.

The sheriff’s office has issued a “Code Red,” instructing residents in the area to shelter in place.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Denver7's Meghan Lopez arrived on scene and reported hearing gunshots ring out in the distance. She also noted several roads were closed in the area due to the police response.

#Breaking: we just heard gunshots in the distance. Police are now closing Colorado at otero. We are moving to the media staging area. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/7sZi7LjBiP — Meghan Lopez (@Meghan_Lopez) December 31, 2017

No other details surrounding the incident have been released. This is a developing story. Denver7 has a crew on scene and will update this story as soon as more information is released.

