Douglas County Sheriff's Office: Multiple deputies down in shots fired call in Highlands Ranch

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they have "multiple deputies down" at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex.

The deputies were responding to a shots fired call early Sunday morning at an apartment complex at 3403 East County Line Road.

The sheriff’s office has issued a “Code Red,” instructing residents in the area to shelter in place.

Denver7's Meghan Lopez arrived on scene and reported hearing gunshots ring out in the distance. She also noted several roads were closed in the area due to the police response.

No other details surrounding the incident have been released. This is a developing story. Denver7 has a crew on scene and will update this story as soon as more information is released.
 

