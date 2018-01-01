How you can help law enforcement victims of the Douglas County shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — People from are across the country are coming together to support Deputy Zackari Parrish's family and the four others injured in a New Year's Eve shooting at an apartment complex in Douglas County.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page at for the Parrish family.

The page has raised more than $192,012 in just 23 hours with more than 3,000 people donating, and that number keeps growing.

Douglas County Sheriff's Fallen Officer Fund has received more than 2,000 donations since Sunday night.

They're not releasing the exact amount just yet.

Other groups like Shield616 are also taking donations to honor the victims in Sunday's shooting.

Sheild616 founder Jake Skifstad says the non-profit is encouraging everyone to donate to the DougCo Fallen Officer’s Fund and ADSIT Strong.

Right now Shield616 is working to prevent terrible tragedies like the one that took Deputy Parrish’s life by donating vests that protect against rifle fire.

“We have an opportunity right here to really step up and support local law enforcement. Everyone sees what’s happening to law enforcement across the country and unfortunately we had to experience it here locally again. So now is the time when we can really show these departments and our brothers and sisters in blue that we are behind them,” said Skifstad.