Another storm to bring snow to NE Colorado on Thursday

DENVER – After Tuesday’s snowstorm brought several inches of snow to the metro area and a heavy band dropped about 2 feet near Burlington in eastern Colorado, the area is in for another round on Thursday.

Models as of early Wednesday afternoon suggest the I-25 corridor should see about 1-3 inches of snow, while the foothills could see 1-5 inches and the far eastern plains up to an inch, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

NWS Boulder Forecast snow totals for the storm on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from the NWS Boulder.

Some light snow could fall in the north-central mountains after midnight, but the snow is expected to start during the early rush hour on the eastern side of the Continental Divide and continue through the early afternoon, according to the latest forecasts.

Some upslope conditions could develop along the southern foothills and Palmer Divide, the NWS said, but there is still some uncertainty surrounding the exact areas where the snow could be heaviest.

A band of snow is expected to develop in northern Colorado and push its way south through the metro area Thursday, which could have snowfall rates of three-quarters of an inch per hour.

The National Weather Service said once there is more confidence in the locations of the heaviest snow, a winter weather advisory could be issued. Otherwise, the NWS said there were “plenty of similarities” to Tuesday’s storm.

After the snow, the plains and mountain valleys could reach low temperatures below zero, while the metro area will likely see low temperatures in the teens overnight Thursday into Friday.

That storm will move toward the Northeast, where it is expected to bring heavy snow to the New England area.

In Colorado, temperatures will warm, and we’ll see a mild and dry few days through Monday, according to the NWS, before another storm system with likely snow hits Tuesday or Wednesday.

USDA/NRCS Statewide Colorado snowpack levels as of Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Colorado’s snowpack growth has somewhat leveled off since the first week of January after a steep increase during the last week of December and first week of the year. But it sat at 110% of median statewide as of Wednesday.

Six of the state’s eight river basins still have above-median snowpack levels. The Upper Rio Grande (85%) and Arkansas (83%) basins are the two that are below median levels.

NRCS/USDA Median snowpacks as of Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in the eight Colorado river basins.

But the South Platte (113%), Laramie and North Platte (120%), Upper Colorado Headwaters (118%), and Gunnison (124%) basins were all above 110% of median. The Yampa and White (109%) and San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan (109%) basins were all still above median levels.

