Brief break in between storms, with more snow heading for Denver

It will be a beautiful day across Colorado, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s across the plains. We'll see plenty of melting this afternoon. In the mountains, temperatures will be in the middle 20s to low 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Another storm will bring more light snow to the Denver metro area on Thursday. This next storm should not be a much of a snow producer, but could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the region through the morning commute. However, this next storm will eventually build into a major winter storm for the Northeast states over the weekend with heavy snow likely over New England.

Dry and mild weather will return to Colorado for the weekend through Monday. There will be another chance for some snow next Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

