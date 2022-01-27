Live updates: Second snowstorm of the week for northern Colorado hits Thursday morning

DENVER – Northern Colorado is in for its second snowstorm of the week Thursday, which is expected to bring a general 1-5 inches of snow in the metro area and foothills starting during rush hour and continuing into the early afternoon.

The snow started near the Wyoming border around 6 a.m. and is tracking south this morning.

The National Weather Service upgraded the Denver metro area, foothills, Palmer Divide and southern Weld County to winter weather advisories, which are in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is expected in those areas, with higher totals in the foothills and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour.

The heaviest snowfall should happen between 8 and 11 a.m. on the northern plains, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Denver metro area and from midday to the early afternoon near the Palmer Divide, according to the NWS. The snow-water equivalent will be slightly less in this storm compared to Tuesday’s.

8:15 a.m. | The snow is starting to make its way south — we're now seeing snow on the ground in Greeley, Fort Collins, Longmont and up near Thornton and Commerce City.

6 a.m. | Here is the latest on what to expect from today's storm from Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. Click here for Lisa's forecast.

Snow will develop in Denver this morning

