Snow totals for Jan. 24-25, 2022, snowstorm in Colorado

DENVER – A snowstorm that is expected to bring 2-5 inches to most areas of the Front Range and the eastern plains has already dropped a few inches of snow around the area Tuesday morning.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the areas including Yuma, Wray and Burlington until 5 p.m. for 4-7 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, while winter weather advisories remain in effect for 2-5 inches of snow for most of the foothills and the rest of the plains.
Here are the snow totals as of 10:50 a.m. Tuesday morning from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day as the snow continues to fall.
5 NE Stratton – 17 inches
Burlington – 12.3. inches
3 W Burlington – 10 inches
2 NW Peconic – 9 inches
Joes – 5 inches
Denver International Airport – 5 inches
Sterling – 4.1 inches
7 E Virginia Dale – 3.9 inches
3 NE Longmont – 3.8 inches
Brush – 3.5 inches
2.5 NW Fort Collins – 3.1 inches
1 E Gary – 3 inches
1 SSW Crescent Village – 3 inches
1 NNW Loveland – 2.8 inches
2 SSE Timnath – 2.8 inches
Wellington – 2.8 inches
2 E Longmont – 2.6 inches
2 ENE Cedar Cove – 2.5 inches
Yuma – 2 inches
2 ESE Kinikinik – 2 inches
3 WNW Arvada – 2 inches
4 ENE Nederland – 2 inches
Williams Fork Reservoir – 2 inches
2 N Longmont – 1.8 inches
Aspen Springs – 1.5 inches
3 SW Holyoke – 1.4 inches
3 NNW Greeley – 1 inch
2 WSW Northglenn – 1 inch
1 NNW Hygiene – 1 inch
Kassler –1 inch
3 ENE White Ranch Open Space – 1 inch
1 WNW Crescent Village – 0.5 inches
3 SSE Silver Plume – 0.5 inches
2 SW Wheat Ridge – 0.5 inch
2 SW Cherry Hills Village – 0.3 inches
3 N Foxfield – 0.2 inches