Snow totals for Jan. 24-25, 2022, snowstorm in Colorado

DENVER – A snowstorm that is expected to bring 2-5 inches to most areas of the Front Range and the eastern plains has already dropped a few inches of snow around the area Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the areas including Yuma, Wray and Burlington until 5 p.m. for 4-7 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, while winter weather advisories remain in effect for 2-5 inches of snow for most of the foothills and the rest of the plains.

Here are the snow totals as of 10:50 a.m. Tuesday morning from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day as the snow continues to fall.

5 NE Stratton – 17 inches

Burlington – 12.3. inches

3 W Burlington – 10 inches

2 NW Peconic – 9 inches

Joes – 5 inches

Denver International Airport – 5 inches

Sterling – 4.1 inches

7 E Virginia Dale – 3.9 inches

3 NE Longmont – 3.8 inches

Brush – 3.5 inches

2.5 NW Fort Collins – 3.1 inches

1 E Gary – 3 inches

1 SSW Crescent Village – 3 inches

1 NNW Loveland – 2.8 inches

2 SSE Timnath – 2.8 inches

Wellington – 2.8 inches

2 E Longmont – 2.6 inches

2 ENE Cedar Cove – 2.5 inches

Yuma – 2 inches

2 ESE Kinikinik – 2 inches

3 WNW Arvada – 2 inches

4 ENE Nederland – 2 inches

Williams Fork Reservoir – 2 inches

2 N Longmont – 1.8 inches

Aspen Springs – 1.5 inches

3 SW Holyoke – 1.4 inches

3 NNW Greeley – 1 inch

2 WSW Northglenn – 1 inch

1 NNW Hygiene – 1 inch

Kassler –1 inch

3 ENE White Ranch Open Space – 1 inch

1 WNW Crescent Village – 0.5 inches

3 SSE Silver Plume – 0.5 inches

2 SW Wheat Ridge – 0.5 inch

2 SW Cherry Hills Village – 0.3 inches

3 N Foxfield – 0.2 inches