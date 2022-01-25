Live updates: Snow expected to hit Denver metro area hardest during morning rush hour

DENVER – A snowstorm is expected to hit the Denver metro area and northern Colorado in earnest during the Tuesday morning rush hour, bringing inches of snow to the area throughout the day.

The snow is expected to start near the Wyoming border around midnight and move southward, with the heaviest snow falling in the metro area between 8 and 10 a.m. Tuesday and over the Palmer Divide from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The metro area should see between 2-5 inches of snow, with the heaviest totals on the western side of the metro area. The foothills and northern mountains are expected to get 4-8 inches of snow.

We’ll be updating this story with the latest news, traffic and weather conditions throughout the evening and through Tuesday as the storm moves across Colorado. Refresh the page for the latest. (All times Mountain):

7:43 p.m. | Cherry Creek Schools also delayed

The Cherry Creek School District also announced delays Tuesday because of the snow and COVID-19 staffing shortages – calling it a “precautionary decision.”

For the moment, elementary and morning preschools are delayed by 60 minutes. High school and middle school students will be delayed by 90 minutes. Before-school childcare will be on a normal schedule.

“We will assess conditions early tomorrow and may decide to close schools if it is not safe to keep schools open,” the district said on its website. “We will communicate to all families and staff early tomorrow if there is a change.”

7:20 p.m. | Douglas County Schools on 90-minute delay Tuesday

The Douglas County School District announced all schools will be on a 90-minute delay Tuesday morning because of anticipated snow during the morning and cold temperatures.

“We are taking the precautionary measure to call a delayed start in advance due to the potential for heavy snow and uncertainty in the forecasts about how early the storm will hit,” the district said in an announcement. “This will provide DCSD’s snow team some additional time to monitor and will provide our families and staff with more time to make any necessary preparations.”

The Douglas County School District will be on a 90-MINUTE DELAY on Tuesday, January 25, due to forecasted weather conditions and temperatures. pic.twitter.com/yxTuALK0fQ — Douglas County School District (@dcsdk12) January 25, 2022

Schools and buses will also pick up students 90 minutes later than normal, the district said.

Morning preschool and morning half-day kindergarten is canceled, as is eDCSD blended learning Remote learning will run on a normal schedule, the district said.

5 p.m. | Latest forecast

Here is the latest on what to expect in the storm, which will move into Colorado starting around midnight, from Denver7's Katie LaSalle.

3 p.m. | Denver Zoo closed Tuesday

The Denver Zoo said Monday afternoon it would be closed Tuesday because of low temperatures and so the majority of the animals can stay inside for their own safety and comfort.