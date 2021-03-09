Menu

From sunny skies to snow? Track Colorado snow totals and weather updates on your TV with Denver7 app

Eric English
You can track Colorado’s changing snowy, wintry forecast anytime on your TV with Denver7’s 24/7 weather stream. It's like your very own weather center in your home.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 19:23:09-04

DENVER — Don't let the warm weather earlier this week fool you: We're expecting snow — potentially heavy amounts — as we head into the weekend. Forecasts can always change but we're likely in for a spring "fun run," as the mild weather changes to a wintry mix of rain and snow.

Check out our latest forecast story here.

And keep this in mind: When the weather starts to change, you can track it in real-time by watching Denver7's 24/7 weather stream. It's like your very own weather center in your home.

Available free for Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, Denver7’s 24/7 weather stream is updated every few minutes showcasing in-depth forecasts from Mike Nelson and the Denver7 weather team. The Denver7 app live streams the latest local current conditions, futurecast, cloud cover, satellite.

Other weather features:

  • 7-Day forecast updated constantly
  • Snowfall totals from across Colorado updated on your TV
  • Live, updated local radars across Colorado streaming 24/7 on your TV
  • Live current weather conditions across Colorado streaming on your TV
  • Live satellite and First Alert Futurecast for Colorado updated every few minutes
  • Updated video forecasts from our meteorologists
  • The next big weather maker highlights the next system to impact Colorado weather

If you’re on your computer or phone, you can view Denver7’s 24/7 weather stream anytime by clicking here.

