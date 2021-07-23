Flash flood watches in effect through Friday evening, with elevated risks at burn scars

DENVER – There is a “significant" risk of flash flooding on the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar Friday, and flash flood watches are in effect from 11 a.m. through the evening across much of the Colorado High Country.

The National Weather Service said rainfall rates could reach an inch to an inch and a half per hour Friday afternoon and that several rounds of rainfall are possible.

The flash flood watches are in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for the time being, with the highest risk of flash flooding over the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Williams Fork and Calwood burn scars.

Live weather blog: Elevated risk of flash flooding at Colorado's recent burn scars

The significant flash flood threat for the Cameron Peak burn scar will be in effect from roughly 2 p.m. through 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The threat for the East Troublesome, Calwood and Williams Fork burn scars is “elevated” for most of the late morning into the evening.

There is a significant threat of flash flooding for the Cameron Peak burn area, with an elevated threat for flash flooding in the rest of the burn areas today. Please have a way to receive warnings and have evacuation plans if you will be in or near a burn area today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xrIOOVb0ge — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 23, 2021

The monsoon moisture will move from the west to the east as the day goes on, and showers and thunderstorms are expected to begin in the mountains and move into the foothills and metro area again to bring widespread precipitation to Colorado, according to the NWS.

The best chance for storms will be between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., the NWS said.

Flooding risk at Colorado's burn scars Friday

In southwestern Colorado, a flash flood watch is in effect from noon through this evening for the San Juan Mountains, the Colorado River Basin, the Elk Mountains, Sawatch Mountains, Mosquito Range and Flat Tops, including the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

Flash flooding has been seen all over Colorado this week. One person died and three others are still missing after a mudslide and flash flooding up Poudre Canyon on Tuesday evening.

Several mudslides in Grand County this week have closed Colorado Highway 125, which remains closed north of Granby to Rand Friday morning.

And I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed because of mudslides from west of Gypsum all the way through Rifle.

And in Pitkin County, flooding closed Avalanche Creek Road Thursday, which remains closed.

The anticipated flash flooding in Larimer County could affect search operations for the three adults missing in Tuesday’s Black Hollow Drive mudslide, which were expected to continue Friday.

Follow along with the latest weather and flash flooding updates with our live blog. Officials have warned the flash flooding could continue through this weekend, and possibly into net week.

You can get the latest statewide road conditions from the Colorado Department of Transportation, and the latest weather updates from the Denver7 team, the National Weather Service in Boulder and in Grand Junction.

