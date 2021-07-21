'Dangerous flooding' leads to evacuation, road closures in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says there's been no reports of injuries or deaths during "dangerous flooding" in the Poudre Canyon area Tuesday.

Jared Kramer, the sheriff's office public information officer, confirmed homes have been damaged.

Colorado State Patrol troopers and Larimer County deputies are going door-to-door to evacuate people.

A mandatory evacuation is in place in the area of Highway 14 from Rustic to Ted's Place at Highway 287. Anyone in this area should immediately evacuate as quickly as possible. Residents and businesses should not delay leaving to gather belongings or protect homes, as the flooding is considered to be an "imminent danger."

An evacuation site is being set up by the Red Cross at Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 W County Road 54G.

Around 7:15 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation closed both directions of Highway 14 between Bockman Road and Pingree Road through Poudre Canyon and Cameron Pass due to excessive flooding.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officials said the highway will remain closed from Ted's Place west to the Jackson County line until at least Wednesday due to excessive flooding. There is heavy debris along the highway, and debris flow remains high.

Forest Service campgrounds along Highway 14 will be closed Wednesday.

The sheriff's office also issued an emergency message for flooding occurring in the area of Joe Wright Reservoir east to the intersection of County Road 69 and Rustic.

People in the area should immediately seek higher ground and avoid areas that are subject to flooding. Drivers should not attempt to drive through flooded roadways, and if your vehicle stalls, leave it immediately.

There are reports of mudslides in the area and multiple miles of line down, according to Poudre Valley REA. There are reportedly 135 customers without power as of 9:30 p.m. Crews are working west of Rustic near Black Hollow Road and will be able to restore power in some locations later in the evening. The utility company says it can't finish assessing damage due to bridges being out and debris not allowing crews to cross the river.

Anyone who wishes to received updates can text LCEVAC to 888777 to receive evacuation information and FLOOD2021 to 888777 to received information on flooding in the county.

A Joint Information Center has been opened to support the flood incident in the Poudre Canyon. The information line is (970) 980-2500.