Flash flood watches in effect Wednesday for areas of Colorado after Tuesday mudslides

DENVER – After flash flooding killed one person and left two missing in Larimer County and closed highways across the state Tuesday, flash flood watches are again in effect near several burn scars and in southwest Colorado.

The flash flood watches will go into effect at noon in areas including the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn scars, the central mountains above 9,000 feet including the Eastern Sawatch Mountains, La Garita Mountains, Eastern San Juan Mountains and Upper Rio Grande Valley. There will also be a flash flood watch going into effect in the northwestern San Juans starting at noon.

The National Weather Service in Boulder says higher elevations where rain is expected could get an inch of rain, with some higher precipitation levels over the plains.

“Rainfall amounts of 1” in 30 minutes or less certainly could occur with some of the activity over the burn scars,” the NWS wrote in Wednesday morning’s forecast discussion.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction said monsoon moisture is likely to bring numerous showers and thunderstorms across western Colorado and heavy rain Wednesday, which will continue Thursday.

Flash flooding in the Poudre Canyon area from the Cameron Peak burn scar damaged or destroyed five homes, killed one woman and left two other adults missing, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Highway 14 is closed from Rustic to east of Gould.

Interstate 70 remains closed Wednesday through Glenwood Canyon after it was shut down again Tuesday evening because of five mudslides and flash flooding from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

In southwestern Colorado, multiple people had to be rescued by search and rescue crews and San Miguel County sheriff’s deputies because of flash flooding in the Telluride area Tuesday. The same area remains under a flash flood watch Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said Highway 145 was open with alternating traffic Wednesday morning as the mudslide cleanup continued.

Black Bear Pass was open as of 10:20 a.m., but Imogene Pass was closed. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office says travel on Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road is discouraged this afternoon because of the forecast.

In Redstone — between Marble and Carbondale — a mudslide covered Colorado Highway 133 with up to eight feet of mud late Tuesday, which Colorado Department of Transportation crews were working to clear Wednesday morning.

