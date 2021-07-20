Flash flood warning in SW Colorado into Tuesday evening; watches and advisories in effect for burn scars

DENVER – The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued flash flood warnings for parts of Dolores, San Juan and San Miguel counties through 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, and flooding was already being seen in the Telluride area Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain was moving across southwestern Colorado Tuesday afternoon leading to the flash flood warnings in areas that have seen little in the way of precipitation over the past few months.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said mudslides were occurring in the Telluride area in the 3 p.m. hour and that there were minimal evacuations.

Highway 145 Spur east of Telluride was shut down to all traffic at 3 p.m., and Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road were closed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said no injuries were reported as of 3:30 p.m.

In its flash flood warnings, the National Weather Service said storms in the area were producing heavy rain and that between ½ an inch and 1 inch of rain had already fallen.

The flash flood warning is also in effect for part of Ouray County until 6 p.m.

In other parts of Colorado, a flash flood watch was issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, which has seen several mudslides close Interstate 70 over the past few weeks.

And the National Weather Service in Boulder issued a small stream flood advisory for central Grand County and the East Troublesome burn scar area, where a ½ inch of rain had already fallen Tuesday, with another ½ inch expected.

