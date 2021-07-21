CO 133 near Redstone covered in 8 feet of mud following several mudslides Tuesday, CDOT says

REDSTONE, Colo. – Crews were clearing up to eight feet of mud from Colorado Highway 133 near Redstone Wednesday morning after several mudslides occurred Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed Highway 133 just after midnight just north of the north entrance to Redstone.

By 7:43 a.m., CDOT had reopened one lane to alternating traffic at Redstone Boulevard. By 9 a.m., Highway 133 was open at mile marker 53.

CDOT advised drivers to plan for delays as crews continued to clear up the roadway following the three mudslides that took place Tuesday.