Live weather blog: Elevated risk of flash flooding at all of Colorado's recent burn scars

More storms and showers will threaten burn scars Friday and Saturday, and Flash Flood Watches for much of central and western Colorado go into effect at 11 a.m. today.

A cold front will dip into Colorado Friday afternoon, bringing more thunderstorms and heavy localized rainfall in the mountains and foothills.

Flash Flood Watches will go into effect late Friday morning for many of the burn scars as spots of heavy rain will likely bring localized flash flooding. The National Weather Service out of Boulder said there is an elevated risk for flash flooding at every recent burn scar in Colorado on Friday.

There is an elevated threat for flash flooding in every recent burn area today. Please have a way to receive warnings and have evacuation plans if you will be in or near a burn area today. Debris flows can travel well outside of the area of heaviest rainfall. #COwx pic.twitter.com/tVJFcph3zB — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 23, 2021

Denver7 is keeping track of weather updates and road closures as storms roll out Friday morning and return this afternoon.

See live updates below.

5:41 a.m. | The National Weather Service out of Boulder says substantial monsoonal moisture will generate storms that could create flash flooding over large areas in central and western Colorado. This includes the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Calwood and Williams Fork burn areas. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for this area from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The green area below shows where the watch covers.

5:33 a.m. | The National Weather Service out of Pueblo issued a Flash Flood Watch from noon Friday through the evening for the Continental Divide and northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains due to storms. The Decker Fire burn scar appears to be most at risk of flash flooding.

5 a.m. | Colorado Highway 125 remains closed due to another mudslide across the roadway between Trail Creek and County Road 54, which is between Granby and Rand.

5 a.m. | Interstate 70 through Glenwood Springs remains closed in both directions Friday morning after CDOT issued a closure Thursday afternoon due to a Flash Flood Warning. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area, just above the canyon, until further notice.