Colorado Highway 125 shut down again because of mudslide; flash flood warnings in Grand County

DENVER – Colorado Highway 125 was shut down again Thursday afternoon because of another mudslide shortly after it reopened. The highway had been closed from Wednesday afternoon until early Thursday afternoon for a different mudslide.

Thursday’s closure was put in place between Trail Creek and County Road 54. The prior closure had been in place between Cabin Creek and Buffalo Creek.

Afternoon showers can cause dangerous debris flows. These photos from the #EastTroublesomeFire burn scar remind us to stay vigilant and aware of our surroundings, especially during summer storms.



📷Marie Stiles, USDA Forest Service and @GrandCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/6gU0V1zKEU — Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) July 22, 2021

The mudslide on Highway 125 happened between Granby and Rand, where a flash flood warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday after between a ½ inch and 1 ½ inches of rain fell on the East Troublesome Fire burn scar.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Grand County, CO until 8:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/xlWS8NWGbC — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 22, 2021

In southern Grand County, another flash flood warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. because of thunderstorms over the Williams Fork Fire burn scar.

Flash flooding across the state is expected through Saturday, and into next week in some places, because of the monsoon weather pattern bringing rain and thunderstorms to Colorado.

Interstate 70 was also closed in Glenwood Canyon again Thursday afternoon, as was westbound I-70 at Avon.

