Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mudslide closes Avalanche Creek Road in Pitkin County

items.[0].image.alt
Catherine Christoff
pitkin county mudslide.jpeg
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 23:18:30-04

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A mudslide has blocked off Avalanche Creek Road near Highway 133 in Pitkin County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said it happened approximately a half-mile away from Highway 133.

Due to the risk of further mudslides overnight, resources will not be able to clear the road Thursday.

Campers will hunker down until the morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school