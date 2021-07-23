Mudslide closes Avalanche Creek Road in Pitkin County

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A mudslide has blocked off Avalanche Creek Road near Highway 133 in Pitkin County, according to the sheriff's office.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said it happened approximately a half-mile away from Highway 133.
Due to the risk of further mudslides overnight, resources will not be able to clear the road Thursday.
Campers will hunker down until the morning.
Mudslide on Avalanche Creek Road (Crystal Valley) approx 1/2 mile off Hwy 133. Resources will not be able to clear it due to the risk of further slides overnight. Campers will hunker down until the AM. @Carbondalefire @USFSWhiteRiver— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) July 23, 2021
(Photo credit: Catherine Christoff) pic.twitter.com/uVolUJxrHm