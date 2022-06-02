Containment increasing on multiple Colorado fires

DENVER — Firefighters continue to make progress on multiple wildfires burning in Colorado.

Plumtaw Fire

The 721-acre Plumtaw Fire ’s containment increased to 91% as of 11 a.m. Thursday. The fire is burning seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, and it’s showing little heat, according to fire officials.

There was initial concern about how close the fire was to the Lost Valley of the San Juans subdivision to the north, but all roads and trails around the Plumtaw Fire are currently open and some crews are being released.

The cause of the fire, which was first reported on May 17 around 1 p.m., remains under investigation.

Perins Peak Fire

The Perins Peak Fire burning northwest of Durango remains at 106 acres as of June 1. Containment has increased to 80%.

The major concern when the fire first sparked on May 24 was the proximity to the City of Durango and people in the areas near County Road 208, the Dry Fork and Rockridge subdivisions and County Road 206 to Highway 160.

As of Thursday, no evacuation warnings are in place, though fire danger remains high. Trail closures have been lifted, but Perins State Wildlife Area will stay closed through July to protect sensitive wildlife.

Firefighters are continuing work to keep any remaining fire within the established perimeter, and fire behavior continues to be minimal.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, however, fire officials previously confirmed that they believe the fire was started by a person or people .

Menkhaven Fire

The Menkhaven Fire remains at 242 acres. Containment on the fire burning approximately 7 miles northwest of Fox Creek is up to 65%.

The multi mission aircraft conducted an infrared reconnaissance mission on Wednesday, which will provide ground crews with information on residual heat locations that could pose a threat to control lines. The fire has stopped spreading, and firefighters have been working on mop up along the perimeters.

Mandatory evacuations have all lifted. One lane traffic on Highway 17 through the fire area is expected to continue Thursday, and crews will evaluate if one-lane traffic needs to continue on Friday. Forest Service road #102 is scheduled to reopen Friday.