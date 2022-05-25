Pre-evacuation orders in place for wildfire burning near Perins Peak west of Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — Pre-evacuation orders are in place for a wildfire burning near Perins Peak west of Durango.

The pre-evacuation order is in place for County Road 208 and the Dry Fork and Rockridge subdivisions, as well as County Road 206 to Highway 160. An evacuation map can be found here.

The fire, which has been named the Perins Peak Fire, broke out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to La Plata County.

We are monitoring a fire near the Perins Peak State Wildlife Area and neighboring BLM property west of Durango. Seasonal closures are already in place on this property through July 31. Avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work. pic.twitter.com/yeBUoKcmIs — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) May 24, 2022

The fire is roughly 70 acres and burning on Bureau of Land Management land. It is burning in heavy timber and oak brush, according to the Durango Fire Protection District.

The Durango Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service and BLM are responding to the fire. A Type 3 helicopter is battling the blaze, along with four air tankers, according to La Plata County.

If you are in Durango and see smoke from this fire, authorities ask that you not call 911 to report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.