Some pre-evacuations around Perins Peak Fire lifted Friday as containment reaches 36%

DURANGO, Colo. — The Perins Peak Fire outside of Durango is now 36% contained and some pre-evacuation orders have been lifted, fire officials said Friday afternoon.

Recent mapping reduced the total size of the blaze from 105 to 102 acres, according to the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado's southwest district.

On Thursday, firefighters were able to line the entire fire and started mopping up efforts.

Helicopters on Friday brought hoshots to the top of the fire while crews hiked in on foot to the south end. The main goal Friday is to reinforce the fireline and increase containment.

Pre-evacuation orders were lifted at noon Friday for County Road 206 and County Road 208. The order remains for the Rock Ridge subdivision. An evacuation map from La Plata County can be found here. Residents can also call the information line at (970) 385-8700.

The Perins Peak Fire was first reported around 5 p.m. Tuesday and is burning on Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife land, according to officials with Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch.

A red flag warning is in effect for Friday and Saturday due to gusty winds, low humidity and high temperatures. Firefighters will work to strengthen the fireline ahead of these critical fire weather conditions.

On Wednesday, fire officials confirmed that they believe the fire was started by a person or people.

If you live in La Plata County and have not signed up for the county’s emergency notification system, CodeRed, BLM officials urge you to register by clicking here.