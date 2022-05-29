Aircraft helping fight wildfire in southern Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Air tankers and helicopter are helping fight a new wildfire burning in southern Colorado on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Rio Grande National Forest says the fire, called the Menkhaven Fire and burning 18 miles west of Antonito, was reported Saturday in a small subdivision along the Conejos River and forced the evacuation of under 100 people north of Colorado Highway 17.

It was estimated to have spread to 197 acres by Saturday evening and didn't grow significantly overnight.

People spending Memorial Day weekend at a campground near the fire have been told to be prepared to evacuate if the fire spreads toward it.