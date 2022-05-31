Menkhaven Fire burning in Conejos County now 50% contained

DENVER — The Menkhaven Fire burning in Conejos County is now 50% contained.

The fire, which was first reported on Saturday around 3:15 p.m., has burned 242 acres approximately 7 miles northwest of Fox Creek in the Menkhaven subdivision along the Conejos River, according to a spokesperson for the Rio Grande National Forest.

Google Earth A May 28, 2022 map shows the perimeter of the Menkhaven Fire burning in Conejos County.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for the Menkhaven subdivision and all homes north of Highway 17 between Horca and Fox Creek, which included less than 100 people, forest officials said. The Conejos County Sheriff’s Office allowed evacuees to return to their homes at 9 p.m. Monday.

Highway 17 had to close nine miles south of Antonito up to mile point 28 near Cumbres Pass on Saturday, but it was reopened to two-way traffic by 9 p.m. Monday. The road will be down to one-lane traffic on Tuesday to help with roadside fire suppression activities, which could be in place for a few days, forest officials said.

Power has also been restored to the area, but the Conejos County Emergency Management recommends returning residents check this guide to determine what to look out for after the outage.

Strong winds in the fire area elevated safety concerns for ground crews on Monday, but they were still able to strengthen the control features on the fire, as well as significantly increase containment. New spot fires were also detected Monday, and crews are working to contain those as well. Aerial resources were being released Monday evening.

Ground firefighters will continue handline construction, work to strengthen all control features and begin mop up operations on Tuesday.

The fire is burning in a steep canyon in mixed conifer fuels with brush and aspen. The cause remains under investigation. Crews expect to have the fire contained by the evening of June 10.