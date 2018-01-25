Colorado Dream Homes: $16M ranch near Steamboat Springs offers nearly 700 private acres

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. - Whether you like fly fishing or horseback riding or you're just looking for some peace and quiet, this property in Routt County might be just right for you.

Located along the Elk River near Steamboat Springs, the nearly 700-acre property is aptly named Elk River Ranch. The property is listed for $16 million by Hall and Hall.

The centerpiece of Elk River Ranch is the owner's compound and main residence - a 7,937-square-foot custom-built home with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home features a huge stone fireplace in the great room and a decked-out kitchen with two dishwashers, two sinks, two islands and a wood-burning pizza oven.

Also included in the owner's compound are a horse barn and indoor and outdoor arenas. Elsewhere on the property there is a manager's home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

For more information on this property, log on to hallhall.com.

