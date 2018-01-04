Colorado Dream Homes: Enjoy sky-high views of Denver from this $1.9M City Park condo

DENVER – Few homes in Denver offer views of the city’s skyline like this one.

For $1,895,000 you can own a condo on the 26th floor of the Pinnacle high-rise at 2990 E. 17th Ave., just steps from City Park.

The 3,461-square-foot condo has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and to take full advantage of the building’s panoramic views, the home has floor-to-ceiling windows and three private balconies.

Building amenities include a rooftop pool and hot tub, concierge, fitness center, wine lockers, media room and guest suites.

Click or tap the image below to see more photos of the condo.

For more information on this property, log on to livsothebysrealty.com.

Check out more Colorado Dream Homes: