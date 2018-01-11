Colorado Dream Homes: This $6.2M Lyons ranch has its own indoor horse arena

LYONS, Colo. – This ranch in Boulder County is a horse-lover’s dream.

Dubbed Rocking R Ranch, the approximately 111-acre property in Lyons is listed for $6,200,000.

Rocking R Ranch features state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, including a barn with heated stalls, a veterinary room, wash bay and tack rooms. In addition to two outdoor arenas, the ranch also features a 36,400-square-foot heated indoor arena with viewing stands.

For its human residents, the ranch has a main house (a fully remodeled dairy barn) and two staff houses. The Barn House is nearly 4,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, with much of the original character of the barn preserved.

