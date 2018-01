DENVER – This week’s Colorado Dream Home is a newly-built house in one of Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods.

Located at 451 Madison St. in Cherry Creek North, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is listed for $2,695,000 by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home features lots of high-end finishes across its nearly 5,000 square feet, including white oak hardwood floors, a SubZero fridge and Wolf range and granite countertops.

Indoor-outdoor spaces are all the rage these days and this home is no different – 9.5-foot-wide patio doors slide out of the way to let in those cool summer breezes.

Parking can be a pain in Cherry Creek North but this home comes with an attached three-car garage.

Click or tap the image below to see more photos of the home:

For more information on this property, log on to livsothebysrealty.com.

Check out more Colorado Dream Homes: