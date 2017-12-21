Colorado Dream Homes: Opulent Edwards homes listed for nearly $7M

EDWARDS, Colo. – If you love wood paneling and wood beams, this Colorado Dream Home might be just the place for you.

Listed for $6,995,000, the home at 460 Rolling Hills Dr. in Edwards was designed with luxurious, high-end finishes throughout, including lots of wood, stone and other natural materials.

The home features nine bedrooms and 12 bathrooms spread out over more than 14,500 square feet, plus a wine cellar, media room, billiards room and other entertaining spaces.

But the real stunner is those views: The home’s original owners picked the site specifically because of its panoramic scenery of the Gore Valley, the White River National Forest and nearby ski resorts.

