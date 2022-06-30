Live blog: Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup victory parade in Denver

It’s Stanley Cup parade day in Denver as we celebrate the Colorado Avalanche’s victory!
We’ve partnered with Altitude Sports to bring you live coverage of the parade and ceremony, which you can watch live on Denver7, on the Denver7+ streaming app, and here on our website. You can also watch in the player embedded below.
We have reporters spread out across the parade route talking with fans and players and will be posting updates from the celebration in the story below.
Photos: Avs fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory with parade at Civic Center Park
Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade: How and where to watch the celebrations
12:16 p.m.
The main rally is now underway. Watch live in the player below:
12:14 p.m.
Avs legend Milan Hejduk is here to celebrate along with the rest of the Avalanche!
What if we … just give Landy the mic?
Couple at Avs parade is inspiring youths to get involved with hockey with the Grand Junction River Hawks
'A memory you will never forget': Avs Forward Andrew Cogliano reflects on dream of winning Stanley Cup
11:29 a.m.
Former University of Denver and current Colorado Avalanche player Logan O’Connor talks about his experience in the victory parade and support from the fans.
'It's a family thing': Crowds ready to welcome Stanley Cup champs at Civic Center Park
11:19 a.m.
Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog walks along the Avalanche parade route with his baby son Luke.
Alex Newhook also has high praise for the Avalanche fans.
11:12 a.m.
Bo Byram says Avs fans are the best in the world!
10:59 a.m.
Some updates from Nick, who's on one of the Avs parade fire trucks.
Drink up, Avs fans - you’ve earned it! #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/AsZna9Eftn— Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022
No one is having more fun than Nico Sturm I can tell you that #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/7hz8c2Rstn— Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022
Not quite hanging out of the windows, but close #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/RapfG7BLtb— Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022
Bowen Byram living his best life #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/85Ixbhm6iO— Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022
10:50 a.m.
BREAKING: There's beer in the Super Soakers!
10:47 a.m.
We caught up with the Avs' Darcy Kuemper, Josh Manson and Jack Johnson along the parade route!
10:34 a.m.
We’ve got a photo gallery going from today’s Stanley Cup parade and celebration in Denver. We’ll be posting more photos as the day continues.
10:23 a.m.
We caught up with some fans of all sorts to kick off the parade this morning! People in Denver are excited to see the Avs and the Cup!
10:06 a.m.
We're getting going here on the parade route.
Nazem Kadri (bucket hat) and Andre Burakovsky (white hat) greeting the fans outside Ball Arena #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/38JTHIb4GL— Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022
9:50 a.m.
We're about to get this parade started in Denver! The boys are here!
.@Avalanche players arriving to mount their trucks for the parade - Kuemper, Byram, Sturm, O’Connor among the early arrivals #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/uTbA6CqSe7— Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022
Ahh yes, the call of a fire truck in the wild. Signaling the pre-start to the beginning of the @Avalanche parade #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/BW4QPdX2Ei— Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022
Let’s do this parade thing! @DenverChannel @AltitudeTV @Avalanche @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/E6OWFKfZOb— Anne Trujillo (@annetrujillo7) June 30, 2022
9 a.m.
We caught up with Mayor Michael Hancock this morning ahead of the Stanley Cup parade.