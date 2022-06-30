Live blog: Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup victory parade in Denver

It’s Stanley Cup parade day in Denver as we celebrate the Colorado Avalanche’s victory!

We’ve partnered with Altitude Sports to bring you live coverage of the parade and ceremony, which you can watch live on Denver7, on the Denver7+ streaming app, and here on our website. You can also watch in the player embedded below.

Live coverage | Avs Stanley Cup victory parade and celebration

We have reporters spread out across the parade route talking with fans and players and will be posting updates from the celebration in the story below.

Photos: Avs fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory with parade at Civic Center Park

Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade: How and where to watch the celebrations

Refresh the page for the latest updates. All times Mountain.

12:16 p.m.

The main rally is now underway. Watch live in the player below:

12:14 p.m.

Avs legend Milan Hejduk is here to celebrate along with the rest of the Avalanche!

Milan Hejduk at Avs 2022 Stanley Cup celebration

What if we … just give Landy the mic?

Let's give the mic to Gabe Landeskog!

Couple at Avs parade is inspiring youths to get involved with hockey with the Grand Junction River Hawks

Couple at Avs parade is inspiring youths to get involved with hockey

'A memory you will never forget': Avs Forward Andrew Cogliano reflects on dream of winning Stanley Cup

'Our fans are the best in the world': Alex Newhook loses his voice during Stanley Cup parade

11:29 a.m.

Former University of Denver and current Colorado Avalanche player Logan O’Connor talks about his experience in the victory parade and support from the fans.

Logan O’Connor on Stanley Cup celebration in Denver

'It's a family thing': Crowds ready to welcome Stanley Cup champs at Civic Center Park

'It's a family thing': Crowds ready to welcome Stanley Cup champs at Civic Center Park

11:19 a.m.

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog walks along the Avalanche parade route with his baby son Luke.

Gabriel Landeskog and baby Luke

Alex Newhook also has high praise for the Avalanche fans.

'Our fans are the best in the world': Alex Newhook loses his voice during Stanley Cup parade

11:12 a.m.

Bo Byram says Avs fans are the best in the world!

Avs players Bowen Byram and Alex Newhook want to give back to the fans

10:59 a.m.

Some updates from Nick, who's on one of the Avs parade fire trucks.

No one is having more fun than Nico Sturm I can tell you that #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/7hz8c2Rstn — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022

Not quite hanging out of the windows, but close #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/RapfG7BLtb — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022

Bowen Byram living his best life #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/85Ixbhm6iO — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022

10:50 a.m.

BREAKING: There's beer in the Super Soakers!

Avs parade: There’s beer in the Super Soakers!

10:47 a.m.

We caught up with the Avs' Darcy Kuemper, Josh Manson and Jack Johnson along the parade route!

Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper describes final moments of Stanley Cup

Avs Defenseman Jack Johnson ready for parade, reflects on past few days after win

'It's been a whirlwind of a four days': Altitude Sports talks with Avs defenseman Josh Manson on parade route

10:34 a.m.

We’ve got a photo gallery going from today’s Stanley Cup parade and celebration in Denver. We’ll be posting more photos as the day continues.

10:23 a.m.

We caught up with some fans of all sorts to kick off the parade this morning! People in Denver are excited to see the Avs and the Cup!

'I was in tears': Woman recalls watching the Avs win, gathering with friends for celebrations Thursday

'I hope we win it back-to-back': Father, son excited to celebrate Stanley Cup win in downtown Denver

Five-year-old says he's excited to see Stanley Cup in-person in Denver

Woman who moved to Colorado for the Avs is ready to celebrate Stanley Cup win

Super fans started gathering in 4 a.m. hour for Avalanche parade in downtown Denver

10:06 a.m.

We're getting going here on the parade route.

Nazem Kadri (bucket hat) and Andre Burakovsky (white hat) greeting the fans outside Ball Arena #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/38JTHIb4GL — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022

9:50 a.m.

We're about to get this parade started in Denver! The boys are here!

.@Avalanche players arriving to mount their trucks for the parade - Kuemper, Byram, Sturm, O’Connor among the early arrivals #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/uTbA6CqSe7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022

Ahh yes, the call of a fire truck in the wild. Signaling the pre-start to the beginning of the @Avalanche parade #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/BW4QPdX2Ei — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) June 30, 2022

9 a.m.

We caught up with Mayor Michael Hancock this morning ahead of the Stanley Cup parade.