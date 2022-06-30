Watch Now
Watch live: Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup victory parade

Live coverage from Denver7 and Altitude Sports
Posted: 10:00 AM, Jun 30, 2022
Updated: 2022-06-30 13:48:10-04
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche fans stand for the national anthem during a rally for the NHL hockey champions at Civic Center Park in Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
It’s time to celebrate, Avs fans! Denver7 and Altitude Sports partner for a special broadcast of the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup victory parade and celebration in Denver. Denver7 will have full coverage of the parade and more to follow this afternoon and evening.

Watch the full parade and special presentation in the player embedded below, by clicking here, or on the free Denver7+ streaming app, or live over the air on Denver7 or Altitude Sports.

