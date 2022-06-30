Watch live: Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup victory parade

It’s time to celebrate, Avs fans! Denver7 and Altitude Sports partner for a special broadcast of the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup victory parade and celebration in Denver. Denver7 will have full coverage of the parade and more to follow this afternoon and evening.

Watch the full parade and special presentation in the player embedded below, by clicking here, or on the free Denver7+ streaming app, or live over the air on Denver7 or Altitude Sports.