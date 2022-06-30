Watch Now
PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche fans celebrate Stanley Cup victory with parade at Civic Center Park

Colorado Avalanche fans attend a rally for the NHL hockey champions at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Stanley Cup Avalanche Parade Hockey_2.jpg Colorado Avalanche fans attend a rally for the NHL hockey champions at Civic Center Park in Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: David Zalubowski/AP Stanley Cup Avalanche Parade Hockey_1.jpg Colorado Avalanche fans cheer during a rally for the NHL hockey champions at Civic Center Park in Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: David Zalubowski/AP Stanley Cup Avalanche Parade Hockey.jpg Colorado Avalanche fans stand for the national anthem during a rally for the NHL hockey champions at Civic Center Park in Denver, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: David Zalubowski/AP Stanley Cup Avalanche Parade_3.jpg Messaages written on side glass of a vehicle parked near a rally for the NHL hockey champions Colorado Avalanche before a parade through the streets of downtown Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: David Zalubowski/AP Stanley Cup Avalanche Parade Hockey_4.jpg Colorado Avalanche fan Calvin Barrett wears a home made Stanley Cup at a rally for the NHL champions during a parade through the streets of downtown Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: Jack Dempsey/AP Stanley Cup Avalanche Parade Hockey_5.jpg Nathan MacKinnon holds the Stanley Cup as the NHL hockey champs celebrate with a victory parade in downtown Denver on Thursday, June 30, 2022.Photo by: Sydney Isenberg/Denver7 Stanley Cup Victory Parade_6.jpg Fans gather ahead of the Colorado Avalanche championship parade to celebrate the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup win at Civic Center Park in Denver on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)Photo by: Andy Cross/AP Stanley Cup Avalanche Parade Hockey_7.jpg Todd Park Mohr, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, performs at the Colorado Avalanche NHL hockey Stanley Cup champions parade and celebration at Civic Center Park in Denver, Thursday June 30, 2022. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)Photo by: Andy Cross/AP

