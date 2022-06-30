DENVER — Avs center Nazem Kadri threw some shade so strong they could’ve felt it 1,500 miles away on a 92-degree afternoon in Tampa.

Kadri, who scored the game-winning overtime goal in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, notched another W with three simple words scrawled across the chest of his T-shirt at the Avs’ downtown victory celebration: “Too many men.”

Jack Dempsey/AP Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri hoists the Stanley Cup at a rally for the NHL hockey champions Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Lightning fans – and a particularly salty head coach Jon Cooper – complained of a missed call of too many men on the ice after that Kadri goal that put their team in a bleak 3-1 hole.

As Kadri jetted toward the Lightning net en route to the Game 4 winner, the Avalanche were mid-line change and briefly had a sixth man on the ice. And while that’s quite common during NHL line changes – the Lightning actually had seven men on the ice during the same personnel switch – the Lightning thought it should have negated the winning goal – “we should still be playing,” Cooper said in his postgame interviews.

The too-many-men complaint resurfaced again in Game 6, when a sixth man overlapped with Gabriel Landeskog hobbling off the ice after losing a skate blade.

Fast forward a series clinching win and four celebratory days in Denver, and Kadri was poking fun at the frustration in Tampa. He had the perfect shirt made, apparently for him and his family, just in time for the victory parade and celebration.

The shirt was complete with a sketch of Kadri’s Avs teammates celebrating in the away whites – an image that will live on with the Avs’ third Stanley Cup win.