Xcel Energy says it hopes to have gas restored to most in Boulder Co. by end of Tuesday

DENVER – Xcel Energy said Monday it hopes to have gas service restored by the end of the day Tuesday to most people who have been without it since last week because of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

The energy company said it had already restored service to around 5,000 customers as of Monday morning out of about 13,000 who had their gas shut off because of the fire on Thursday.

Xcel has divided up the area with outages into nine regions where about 550 Xcel crew members are working to restore service and light people’s home and business pilot lights if their infrastructure is still intact.

Xcel Energy A map from Xcel Energy showing the nine regions the company has split Boulder County into as it works to restore gas service after the Marshall Fire.

But there are some areas still under evacuation orders, which the company says it will not be able to get to until the evacuations are lifted.

Xcel says in areas where service has been restored, crew members are going door to door to relight people’s pilot lights if their gas meters are working.

“Because relights must be done at each individual property, the process will likely continue over the next two days,” the company said in a statement. “With nearly 550 crew members working in the area, we expect most customers who are able to receive service will have service restored by the end of the day Tuesday for all areas not under evacuation orders.”

The company says someone age 18 or older needs to be home for the pilot lights to be relit. If no one is home, the company says it will leave tags on doors with instructions on how to get crews back to complete the process.

Crews will be out working and knocking on doors between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Only two regions – Regions 6 and 8 – have had all service restored and all pilot lights relit, according to Xcel.

In Regions 1, 2, 3 and 4, gas service has been restored and crews are working on relighting pilot lights.

In Regions 5 and 7, most properties have already had their pilot lights relit, though not all of them. Xcel said crews were continuing their work in these regions Monday.

And in Region 9, the company says repairs have been completed. But the area is still under an evacuation order, and Xcel says crews will start the door-to-door process once those orders have been lifted.

People who are without gas service and heat can still pick up electric heaters from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at either the Red Cross shelter at the YMCA in Lafayette (2800 Dagny Way) or at the Superior Community Center (1500 Coalton Road).

Investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin point of the fire, which burned more than 1,000 homes and businesses last Thursday in what officials have called a “firestorm” driven by extremely high winds and extreme drought conditions.

Two people remain missing, the county sheriff said Sunday.