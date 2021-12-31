Thousands evacuated, hundreds of homes lost in Boulder County as firefighting efforts continue Friday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Hundreds of structures — including homes and businesses — have been destroyed in Boulder County following a fast-moving grass fire that forced evacuations in all of Superior and Louisville.

Thursday's strong winds pushed the Marshall Fire to rapidly spread in neighborhoods and residential areas. It started around S. Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. As of 5 p.m., it had spread to 1,600 acres.

Evacuations are in effect for this mapped area below of Boulder County.

Evacuations are also in effect for the mapped areas of Broomfield County. Click here for more.

Boulder County Office of Emergency Management says these are the current evacuation points:



North Boulder Recreation Center (3170 Broadway, Boulder)

Lafayette YMCA (2800 Dagny Way Lafayette) (Mental Health Partners are on site at this location to provide support)

Rocky Mountain Christian Church (9447 Niwot Road, Longmont)

If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, go to the COVID Recovery Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (3485 Stanford Court, Boulder)

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts in Colorado. You can call the Boulder County Emergency Call Center at 303-413-7730. You can donate to Thursday's fire victims through the Denver7 Gives Fund. Just click here and select “December Wildfires” in the drop-down menu below or by clicking in the image below. Here are more ways to help.

Below are live updates from Friday:

5:05 a.m. | The National Weather Service said the peak wind gusts Thursday were between 100 and 110 mph. 3 SSW Boulder recorded 108 mph, 1 NE Crisman recorded 102 mph and 3 NW Marshall recorded 90 mph. Click here to view the full list.

5 a.m. | The Boulder County Sheriff's Office will hold a media briefing at 10 a.m. today. Denver7 will stream this live on our Denver7+ streaming apps.

4:50 a.m. | Roads in Boulder are currently open. Most roads in Louisville and Superior are closed with restrictions around the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

4:40 a.m. | As of now, Denver7 has confirmed the following places were burned in the fire, though it's not clear how many structures were destroyed versus damaged:



Rock Creek neighborhood, south of Costco

Sagamore subdivision in Superior

Superior Market Place

Harpers Lake area (Davidson Mesa Trailhead)

Louisville Senior Recreation Center

Marshall Drive and Cherryvale Road

Avista Hospital area and Coal Creek Golf Course

Elements Hotel in Superior

4:30 a.m. | A winter storm will affect Colorado today, including Boulder County. The Boulder area is expected to see 6-8 inches Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

Midnight | Mandatory evacuation and pre-evacuation orders for Broomfield have been lifted. Broomfield police say residents can return home.