Power expected to be restored as water is turned off in Marshall Fire burn area

DENVER — Some utility service affected by the Marshall Fire is expected to be restored Saturday while others will be shut off.

Xcel Energy announced that they expect to restore all electric service to customers affected by this week’s fires and windstorm.

At the same time, the Town of Superior said it will be shutting off water in the burn areas to restore water pressure and prevent pipes from freezing.

The area is under a boil water advisory, which includes the towns of Louisville and Superior, and San Souci Mobile Home Park, East Boulder County Water District and Eldorado Artesian Spring water users.

Officials said emergency response teams and utility providers are working to protect affected homes from further damage.

Power restoration will be a welcome sight for the thousands in Boulder County who lost power in the wake of Thursday’s wind-whipped wildfire that tore through Superior and parts of Louisville, destroying at least 500 homes.

Xcel said about 7,500 customers in the Boulder area are still without electric service as of Saturday morning, but that number will decrease throughout the day as crews continue to make significant progress.

The utility company said crews have restored natural gas service to a few hundred of the 13,000 customers in Superior and Louisville who are without service, as repairs to the system continue. However, Xcel said the process will take several days before gas service is completely restored.